Allen Lazard’s brief exit from practice traces to a shot to “the gonads”

Getty Images

Pro football players notoriously do not wear cups. Sometimes, they wish they did.

Jets receiver Allen Lazard made a brief exit from practice on Tuesday, walking off with trainers. He later returned.

On Twitter, Lazard provided an update. He said that he practiced for the balance of the day at 100 percent. He also disclosed his injury.

“Just got hit in the gonads,” he said.

Usually, it’s a temporary condition that involves intense pain. The pain typically arrives roughly 10 seconds later, in an area separate from the location of the impact.