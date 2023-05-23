Austin Jackson underwent reconstructive ankle surgery

Getty Images

Ankle injuries limited Austin Jackson to only two games last season with the Dolphins. The right tackle revealed Tuesday that his right ankle required surgery.

“Reconstruction,” Jackson said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

The Dolphins drafted Jackson in the first round in 2020. He started 12 games at left tackle as a rookie and another three games there early in 2021 before the Dolphins moved him to left guard. He started 13 games at left guard.

They moved Jackson to right tackle after signing Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead and center Connor Williams and moving Liam Eichenberg to left guard.

Jackson, though, couldn’t stay healthy.

He gets another chance this season in an important season after the Dolphins declined the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

“I get an opportunity to play right tackle this year,” Jackson said. “Keep myself healthy. As long as I keep myself healthy, God willing, and do my job on the field, everything will work out how it’s supposed to.”

Jackson said he is “healthy” now and happy to be participating in organized team activities with teammates.

“It’s actually kind of like, angry excited,” Jackson said. “Angry excited. That’s how I’d describe it. Angry excited.”