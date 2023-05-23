Broncos release Brandon McManus

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 23, 2023, 12:08 PM EDT
The Broncos are moving on from their longtime kicker.

Brandon McManus posted to social media on Tuesday that Denver informed him he’s been released.

“More to come in the following days,” McManus said.

McManus had been with Denver since 2014. He’s hit 81.4 percent of his career field goals, but that dipped to 77.8 percent last year. McManus was 28-of-36 on his FG attempts in 2022, missing five from beyond 5 0 yards. But he also was 4-of-6 from 30-39 yards and 6-of-7 from 20-29 yards.

The Broncos do not currently have another kicker on their offseason roster.

McManus had two more seasons on his contract with Denver. The club will save just over $2.5 million against the cap with a $2.46 million dead cap hit with McManus’ release.

3 responses to “Broncos release Brandon McManus

  2. That dip last year was bad. If he had normal production they would have won more

  3. Surprised they waited this long…He has been mostly solid his whole career, but he really struggled last year. Hoping the Broncos sign Gould.

