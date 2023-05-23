Commanders sign Ferrod Gardner, release Nathan Gerry

Posted by Josh Alper on May 23, 2023, 3:18 PM EDT
The Commanders signed All-XFL offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith last week and they added another player with experience in the league to the roster on Tuesday.

The team announced the signing of linebacker Ferrod Gardner to their 90-man roster. It will be Gardner’s second stint with the team.

Gardner signed with the Commanders after going undrafted out of Louisiana last year, but he failed to make the team. He returned to the practice squad before moving on to the D.C. Defenders this spring.

Gardner made 10 tackles in nine games for the Defenders.

The team also announced that they have released linebacker Nathan Gerry. Gerry also spent time on their practice squad last year and re-signed with the team in March.

2 responses to “Commanders sign Ferrod Gardner, release Nathan Gerry

  1. XFL should do some kind of all-pro team so we know who to get interested about. Not call it all-pro cause they’ll be mocked, but maybe MVP by position or something.

  2. Unfortunately, this is my team and I continue to be baffled by their decisions! Of all the players who balled out in the XFL, they sign a guy who had 10 tackles in 9 games?! I can’t wait until the new owners fires the Rivera regime!

