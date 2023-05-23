Davis Mills: I’m still competing for that starting job

USA TODAY Sports

The Texans drafted C.J. Stroud at No. 2 overall. They also signed Case Keenum as a veteran backup.

But that hasn’t changed the way Davis Mills is approaching his job for 2023.

A 2021 third-round pick, Mills has started 26 games over the past two seasons, compiling a 5-19-1 record. And he said on Tuesday that he’s still trying to be Houston’s QB1.

“I’m still competing for that starting job,” Mills said in his press conference. “Since I’ve been drafted in the NFL, I’ve been in competition. I don’t think anything’s going to change.

“But it’s been great getting to know CJ so far. He’s an extremely hard worker. And it’ll be good to see how we go out there and compete every day and make each other better.”

Mills called the 2022 season a “big learning experience.” He started 15 games for Houston, finishing the season with 3,118 yards passing with 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He said he spent much of the offseason working to improve his weaknesses with the thought of turning them into strengths.

“Every year in this league, you feel more and more comfortable,” Mills said. “Obviously, the hunger and the drive to become better is still there. Definitely a different feeling from when I was stepping him here as a rookie — not knowing anything to where I am now, having all that built up experience from my starts over these past two years. It’s exciting. I’m blessed to have the opportunity to come in here and compete for another job.”

Mills admitted his hunger and drive may have increased with the Texans bringing in Stroud with such a high pick. But he said he feels like a self-motivated person who already wanted to be the best he can be.

“Obviously, [Stroud is] kind of another stress factor kind of pushing me to be my best,” Mills said. “But I think a lot of that falls back on me. I’ve got to be the one putting in the work and waking up every day with that same motivation. I think if I keep that with me, everything’s going to work itself out.”

The Texans have constructed their team in such a way that Mills projects out to be its third quarterback behind Stroud and Keenum. But Mills’ comments show he has a solid attitude when it comes to competing for a spot with either Houston or another franchise.