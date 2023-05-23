Foster Moreau fully participating in OTAs

Getty Images

Saints tight end Foster Moreau no longer requires treatment for his cancer diagnosis and is returning to football “full steam ahead.” He fully participated in the team’s organized team activities Tuesday.

“I’ll continue to fight this as long as I need to,” Moreau said, via the Associated Press, “as many times as I need to fight this and go back into remission, I will.”

The Saints’ team physician, Dr. John Amoss, discovered an enlarged lymph node in Moreau’s left clavicle during a physical on Moreau’s free agent visit in March. Further testing diagnosed him with Hodgkin lymphoma.

Moreau received 6-7 hours of a drip infusion for one day about six weeks ago, he said. That was followed by several weeks of medication that was either ingested or injected into his stomach area, with the treatments completed the day before he signed a deal with the Saints earlier this month.

He will undergo a PET scan in the near future.

Moreau called the diagnosis a “life sentence,” which has made him “a lot more grateful waking up every day.”

“I don’t want to undersell what that man just walked through,” Saints quarterback Derek Carr said of his teammate with the Raiders and now the Saints. “That’s pretty scary news and a pretty scary thing to go through, and for him to be out there already, I’m not going to get into his business, but it’s pretty miraculous. I know he’s thankful.”