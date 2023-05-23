Giants sign John Michael Schmitz, entire draft class under contract

Getty Images

The Giants have signed all of their 2023 draft picks.

The team announced on Tuesday that center John Michael Schmitz has signed his four-year rookie deal. Schmitz was a second-round pick in April and is the seventh member of the draft class to sign.

Schmitz played in 57 games and made 35 starts at Minnesota, including 31 in a row to close out his time with the Golden Gophers. He was an All-America and All-Big Ten choice during his final season.

Last year’s starting center Jon Feliciano signed with the 49ers this offseason, which leaves J.C. Hassenauer as Schmitz’s top competition for a starting role.