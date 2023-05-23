Josh Allen: I so badly want to bring a Super Bowl here to Buffalo

Getty Images

The Bills have played in four Super Bowls. They lost all four.

The last time they made it that far was the 1993 season.

Despite being among the Super Bowl favorites the past four seasons and going 47-18 in the regular season, the Bills have gotten only as close as the AFC Championship Game. Patrick Mahomes has led the Chiefs to two Super Bowl titles in that time, and Joe Burrow has taken the Bengals to a Super Bowl.

Josh Allen is left wanting.

“I so badly want to bring a Super Bowl here to Buffalo,” Allen said Tuesday, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN, “and I just don’t want anything to get in the way of allowing me to be the best quarterback that I can be for this team.”

Allen acknowledged an understanding of the team’s “window.”

He led the league in turnovers last season with 19, including 14 interceptions, and committed another four giveaways in two postseason games.

Despite being one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, Allen hasn’t been good enough. That has led to him gaining a new sense of focus and determination.

“I want to give everything that I have for as long as I play,” Allen said. “I’m not saying that I haven’t done that in the past, but there’s always new ways that I can find to get better, and not being complacent with what I’m doing on the field, understanding that there’s a lot of plays that we left out there. And you know, statistically, you look at it, we were top three, four [in] offense in the league last year, and it wasn’t good enough. So, just losing the playoffs isn’t fun, you know?”

Allen wants a different ending to this season. But the AFC East is better than the past three seasons when Buffalo won back-to-back-to-back division titles, and the Chiefs and Bengals haven’t gone anywhere as AFC title contenders. So, it’s not going to be any easier for the Bills to fulfill Allen’s goal this season.