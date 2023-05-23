Justin Fields: I’m not worried about contracts, I’m worried about wins

Chicago Bears Offseason Workout
Bears quarterback Justin Fields is about to embark on his third season, which is particularly significant when it comes to first-round picks.

While all players are eligible for a contract extension after completing their third season, teams also have to choose whether or not to exercise the fully guaranteed fifth-year option on first-rounders like Fields.

But when Fields was asked about his approach to the 2023 season with a potential new deal on the line, Fields made it clear that’s not on his mind.

“I think every year is a big year,” Fields said in his Tuesday press conference. “So, I mean, yeah — I don’t really have anything to expand on that. But for me, every year is a big year and I’m excited to show.

“I’m not worried about contracts, I’m worried about wins. I could care less.”

With the Bears adding some significant offensive pieces around Fields for the upcoming season, the prevailing thought is that there are no more excuses for the young QB’s performance. But Fields doesn’t necessarily see it that way.

“For me, I just try not to make excuses,” Fields said. “I feel like I said this multiple times last year — no matter what the situation is, I’m going to go out there on the field and play my hardest for my teammates, for my coaches. So, that’s kind of how I look at it. I never really was looking at it as excuses, if that’s the answer to your question.”

The No. 11 pick of the 2021 draft, Fields completed 60.4 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, though he was sacked a league-leading 55 times and had a league-leading 16 fumbles. But, Fields rushed for 1,143 yards with eight touchdowns — averaging a league-high 7.1 yards per carry.

10 responses to “Justin Fields: I’m not worried about contracts, I’m worried about wins

  1. He’s not getting a new contract unless he can stay on the field, and actually show he’s NFL ready

  2. Could not agree with bozobiden more. He needs to prove he is a QB first and a running back second. FYI I am a Bears fan and believe very much the jury is still out!

  3. Throw for 4,000 yards once and see how that feels. Hard to believe this franchise is over a hundred years old and NO ONE has thrown for 4,000 yards in franchise history. The guy who owned you routinely threw for 5,000 yards per season. Learn it, know it, live it.

  4. Bears added wide receivers DJ Moore and Tyler Scott, o lineman Darnell Wright and Nate Davis, and added Robert Tonyan at tight end. In year two of Luke Getsy’s offense, Fields has no excuses. Add in the defensive additions, and I expect the Bears get a statement win over Green Bay opening day and surprise this year.

  6. How about you worry about being accurate in the passing game Mr. 59.7% completion percentage.

  7. “I’m not worried about contracts, I’m worried about wins. I could care less.”

    Ummm I believe you were looking for the statement “I COULDN’T care less”.

    Playing QB in the NFL is inherently a cerebral position, one that Fields doesn’t seem apt to handle. He may have to go the OSU QB route and change positions, much like Terrelle Pryor had to do.

  8. austinspencer says:
    May 23, 2023 at 5:07 pm

    How about you worry about being accurate in the passing game Mr. 59.7% completion percentage.

    How about you worry about your Lions defense that Fields ripped apart single handedly last season. The Lions won that game by one point and Fields had no supporting cast.

    Keep whistling through the graveyard.

