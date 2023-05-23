Markus Golden to visit Steelers

Getty Images

Veteran edge rusher Markus Golden will be spending some time with the Steelers on Tuesday.

Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com reports that Golden will be visiting the team as he looks for a place to play in 2023. It’s the first reported visit for Golden since he was released by the Cardinals in March.

That move ended Golden’s second tour of duty in Arizona. He was a 2015 second-round pick of the team and was traded back in 2020 after playing 23 games for the Giants.

Golden had 11 sacks during the 2021 season before turning in 48 tackles and 2.5 sacks for the team last season. He has 323 tackles, 47 sacks, an interception, 11 forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries over his entire career.