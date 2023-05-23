Matt LaFleur on Jordan Love at OTAs: A lot of good things, a lot to clean up

May 23, 2023
Jordan Love‘s preparation for his first season as the Packers’ starting quarterback moved into a new stage with the start of organized team activities this week.

Love has seen plenty of action in previous OTAs because Aaron Rodgers was not in attendance, but this is the first time he’s piloting an offense that’s going to be tailored to his abilities. On Tuesday, head coach Matt LaFleur gave an update on how Love is doing in the early part of this period of the offseason program and he indicated that it has been a mixed bag.

“A lot of good things and a lot to clean up,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

The Packers are also relatively inexperienced at wide receiver and LaFleur added that “we’ve got to see what everybody else around him can do” as they move toward a season that will look very different on offense.

