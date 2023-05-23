NFL approves putting ball on 25-yard-line following fair catches on kickoffs

Posted by Josh Alper on May 23, 2023, 11:48 AM EDT
The NFL delayed a vote on a proposed rule change involving fair catches on kickoffs Monday, but circled back to it on Tuesday and the change was approved by team owners.

As a result of the approval, the ball will be placed on the 25-yard-line if teams make a fair catch inside the 25-yard-line on kickoffs. That rule is in place at the college level and the stated reason for the proposed change was increasing player safety given the number of injuries that happen on kickoffs.

Special teams coordinators around the league had a different view of the impact of the rule change, however, and came out against it recently. In addition to seeing it as a possible step toward eliminating kickoffs entirely, there has been discussion that the rule change could encourage squib kicks and other attempts to force teams to field kickoffs and negate potential increases in safety in the process.

The rule change was approved for the 2023 season only, so the issue will be revisited next offseason after everyone sees how things play out before deciding about whether or not to make it permanent.

35 responses to "NFL approves putting ball on 25-yard-line following fair catches on kickoffs

  1. Terrible idea! There was a reward for a kicker who could kick a high ball landing between the 5-10 that might pin the other team deep, but now that is negated. May as well just start on the 25 and skip the kickoff altogether.

  2. The wussification of NFL football is almost complete. Once they eliminate tackling, the job will be complete.

  3. This is dumb… We will see nothing but squib kicks before the kickoff is eliminated entirely.

    Crap like this is why a start up league will eventually compete directly with the NFL.. look at what is happening to the PGA.

  5. Just another example of Corrupt Roger promising favors for votes. And then the teams that don`t give into his corruption get shafted like he did Cincinnati last year. I love football but have begun hating the NFL. I havn`t bought a ticket in 5 years now. Stopped buying merchandise 3 years ago and stopped buying the Sunday ticket last season. I still watch for free but i won`t put another dime in that crooks pocket. He is worse than any politician out there!

  6. What is wrong with people? Kickoffs are an exciting and integral part of the game. To treat it like it’s a punt is silly. No one–except the owners, apparently–wants to see fair catches on kickoffs. Little by little, piece by piece, the NFL “brain trust” is trying to kill the greatest game on earth. It started when they got rid of the most exciting thing in all of sports: sudden death overtime. And the erosion of the game’s excitement continues. It’s infuriating.

  8. So, they can wave to call a “fair” catch, in which nobody can touch them or impede then in any way, and for that they’re rewarded with 15-20 free extra yards?

    Obviously, the fair catch rule is necessary for players’ safety. But what exactly does this bring, except removing more of what defense still remains in the game?

  9. Why is the NFL so determined to make itself suck? Half the games are already borderline unwatchable due to horrible officiating, frequent stoppage of play and other factors.

  10. I think the bigger picture is that the NFL wants to do away with the kick off to get rid of special teams players off the roster. Soon it will be no kick offs and they will just place the ball on the 25. Then they will focus on punts. They want smaller rosters and less coaches and support staff so the money goes further. They are jealous of the NBA cost structure.

  11. Just eliminate kickoff’s all together then? What are we doing here…

  12. What I’ve always had difficulty understanding is why returners will field the ball in the end zone and try to return it. They rarely make it past the 25…

  13. Wow… Special teams coaches & players – the guys in the trenches – explained the unintended consequences that would result in voting for this rule, and the suits decided they knew better. As usual.

  14. So, does a kickoff into the end zone still come out to the 20 or can a returner call for a fair catch in the end zone and get it out to the 25? No more just letting it bounce in the end zone and waiving ones arms?
    I guess the phrase “leave well enough alone” is not in the NFL vernacular.

  15. Why would you squib kick and potentially put the other team at the 30 or 40? Squibs could go out of bounds too. I’d rather do the standard kickoff and drop it at the 9 yard line and see if the returner dares to give it a go.

  17. I promise this isn’t the end of the world. They have done this in college for some time and people still love the game. If a returner catches the ball and wants to return it they still can. I don’t understand the backlash except for a desire to bash the league for some reason

  19. They’re so concerned about player safety, yet they continue to schedule Thursday night games giving players insufficient recovery time after a Sunday game. So basically they’re only concerned about player safety as long as it doesn’t hurt their bottom line.

  20. “The stated reason for the proposed change was increasing player safety given the number of injuries that happen on kickoffs.”

    Where are these statistics? Surely if they exist, they can be shared with us?

  21. Why not just do away with human football players entirely? Use AI players in a Madden Football type virtual environment and you’ll never have to worry about injuries again.

  22. So if they don’t signal a fair catch then its business as usual. The optics of that one guy getting seal sharked by someone who missed the fair catch signal will probs make this a one and done rule.

  23. Keep it up NFL keep pissing off the customers. Gonna get too big for your britches.

  25. So, end of game, receiving team needs a FG to tie or win. This assures that team needing, on average, 35 yards to get into FG range. Or basically 2-3 plays. Taking the 25 would be the smart play for most teams. This will increase the odds of made for TV drama to close out games, which is undoubtedly the primary consideration behind the change.

  26. I’m fine with this. Just hold my finger on the fast forward button a little longer after having glided through the preceding commercial break.

  27. Just another step along the way to eliminating the most exciting play in football, the kickoff return for a TD.

  28. Every year the NFL pushes the envelope of their stupidity. There just doesn’t seem to a floor of how far down they’ll go.

    Flexing Thursdays and now this. That’s two idiotic decisions in two days. What will they do by tomorrow?

  29. By 2030, there will be no more kickoffs. The suits are ruining this sport.

  30. So the kicker has no incentives to try to pin them deep in their territory if it gets fielded on the 1 yard line?

  31. NFL is already been deemed a waste of time, even before this rule when the league won the AFC title and Super Bowl for the Chiefs only a couple years after winning the “Super” Bowl for the Chiefs the first time around.

  34. The root cause for this is the NFLPA and former players suing the NFL due to injuries suffered while playing. The players claimed that the NFL failed to educate players about the risk of injury (players can barely read, understand logic, and/or talk) and ‘didn’t do enough’ to protect players from the very risks for which those same players earn generational wealth. These idiotic rules changes will not stop until players agree to an ironclad waiver of liability which protects the NFL from liability for injuries.

  35. “Hey lets see how much we can ruin football and still have people watch it” – Roger Goodell probably

