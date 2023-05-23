Owners close to a deal to extend Roger Goodell’s contract through March of 2027

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 23, 2023, 1:55 PM EDT
YouTube Brandcast 2023
Getty Images

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell appears poised to get some additional job security.

A contract extension that would keep Goodell in the commissioner’s office through March of 2027 is getting closer, multiple owners involved in the talks said today.

Colts owner Jim Irsay, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Falcons owner Arthur Blank all told reporters at today’s league meeting that progress is being made on a contract extension for Goodell.

Goodell himself said today that a contract is not done, echoing comments he made last month. The 64-year-old Goodell has been commissioner since September 1, 2006, and the extension would give him more than two decades in the top job of the league office.

Goodell’s current contract runs through March of 2024, so if he doesn’t agree to a new contract, the upcoming season will be his last as commissioner.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Owners close to a deal to extend Roger Goodell’s contract through March of 2027

  1. This is more about the owners being too lazy to post the job and finding someone more qualified.

  2. Oh how I miss you, Paul Tagliabu. Man the game was sooo good when he ran the show. Tradition and integrity has all but died since Goodell took over.

  3. icantstandwhitecastleanymore says:
    May 23, 2023 at 12:38 pm
    Every year the NFL pushes the envelope of their stupidity. There just doesn’t seem to a floor of how far down they’ll go.

    Flexing Thursdays and now this. That’s two idiotic decisions in two days. What will they do by tomorrow?

    ———————————–

    Why put off tomorrow what you can screw up today. There ya go, three for three. Idiots.

  7. The man gets paid $64 M to shake his magic 8-ball and ask: “do I choose making more money OR do what is right?”

    Magic 8-ball always replies “All signs point to YES.”

  8. It is always comical to read complaints about Goodell ruining the game. The NFL’s popularity has grown astronomically during Goodell’s tenure. Attendance, viewership, and revenue have all dramatically increased since 2006. If you believe that game has gotten worse under Goodell you are in an extremely small minority.

  12. It makes sense that the 32 absentee landlords dont want to lose their superintendent, otherwise they’d have to get their hands dirty and we all know that’s not happening

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.