Robert Saleh thinks Jets are one of 6-8 teams with legitimate chance to win Super Bowl

Posted by Josh Alper on May 23, 2023, 11:16 AM EDT
New York Jets Offseason Workout
Getty Images

The arrival of quarterback Aaron Rodgers has changed the expectation level for the Jets in 2023 and head coach Robert Saleh isn’t shying away from the shift.

At a Tuesday press conference, Saleh said “it’s been all positive” since Rodgers officially joined the team in a trade last month and that he can already see the impact his experience, communication and “fantastic mind” are having on the team. Saleh also made it clear that he thinks that impact puts the Jets in position for their first trip to the playoffs since 2010 and more.

Saleh said he “acknowledged the positivity” that has come with Rodgers’ acquisition and that there are “realistically maybe 6-8 teams that have a legitimate chance” to win the Super Bowl heading into the season. He said that he believes the Jets are in that group before noting that the team has a lot of work to do in the coming months in order to take their best shot at making that happen.

Rodgers did something similar in his first press conference with the team when he said the team’s Super Bowl III trophy looks lonely and the NFL has made sure that their bid for another Lombardi will have a lot of followers over the course of the regular season.

Permalink 37 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

37 responses to “Robert Saleh thinks Jets are one of 6-8 teams with legitimate chance to win Super Bowl

  1. The Jets will never beat the Steelers. We have owned the jests for a very long time, and it will never change.

  2. You aren’t. There isn’t anyone coming out of the AFC except for the Chiefs or Bengals.

  3. The month of May can make fools of any of us, whether in romance or in football. It is a wise coach who keeps his predictions for the upcoming season close to the vest, especially with a 40- year-old quarterback.

  4. I remember reading about how Denver was going to win a Super Bowl last year when Russell Wilson went to Denver. It didn’t quite work out.

    Having said that, Salah is a great defensive coach. It all depends on whether Rodgers can click with his wide receivers and offensive line. And, of course, Buffalo and Miami have a lot to say about it, too.

  6. This guy does way too much mouth running. The Jets are going to back to that really annoying little brother syndrome approach, where they want the attention and the attention means more than the fundamentals or actually winning consistently.

    This guy claims, arrogantly so, there are only 8 teams capable of winning the SB and his team is one of them and it’s May.

    The hotseats can’t get any hotter in NY.

  8. Saleh will soon find out Rodgers is a sub-par QB in the playoffs. Jets will be lucky to win a playoff game.

  10. Teams with a legitimate chance of winning the Super Bowl:
    1st tier = KC, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Philly, San Fran
    2nd tier = Miami, Jacksonville, Dallas
    Longer shots = Baltimore, NY Giants

    Nope, don’t see the Jets on here. Saleh has been listening to the media too much. It would be a huge task for a team to bring in that many big pieces and put it together quickly enough to make a difference. Yes, Brady did it, but Rodgers ain’t no Brady. The AFC is also much stronger right now than the NFC was when T-Bay went all the way.
    The Jets also have a difficult schedule, including a rough start with the Bills, Cowboys, Patriots, Chiefs, Eagles, Giants, Chargers, Bills again and Dolphins all in their first 11 games. Good luck, you’ll need it.

  11. Take in hope Jets fans … whether due to storylines, gambling or favoritism for veteran QBs, since 2015 when Peyton Manning won the SB in a Broncos uniform, its been a trend for QBs winning it all in new uniforms … Foles in 2017 coming from St Louis and KC back again to Philly, then Brady going to the Bucs, then Stafford going to the Rams from Detroit. With Rogers, anything can happen … The NFL favors veteran QBs. Only Mahomes has bucked the trend for youth.

  14. I love Saleh as a coach but having been in private industry for over 30 years I’ll tell you exactly what this is…….

    Robert being Woody’s mouth piece in order to keep his high paying job.

    The $50+ million experiment is doomed to failure. And all of those who thought that this is a good idea will be screaming by November as to what a mistake this is and how they knew all along it would be. (It’s NY folks. nobody who has a platform accepts responsibility for their own mistakes\statements, get over it we NYers have.)

    Unfortunately, Woody who makes these dumb decisions can’t be fired (I do feel your pain over JJ Dallas fans) and the Jets will lose another good coach and GM because of owner stupidity (Someone has to take the blame and you KNOW it won’t be Woody. He’s a genius, just ask him, he’ll tell you.).

  16. Lotsa new pieces to the NJ puzzle this season.

    The addition of AR12 might lead to a seismic shift in this team’s fortunes, but how well & how efficiently Saleh & Hackett optimize the talent (or don’t) will be more of a determining factor in the Jet’s success.

    Gonna be an interesting fishbowl to watch. Wishing them all the best, Jets fans are loyal & they haven’t had a winner in too long.

  17. This is going to be fun to watch. there is zero chance the Jets even win the division let alone sniff the Super Bowl. I see another 6-7 wins nothing more.

  18. Saleh is right about one thing: there probably are 6-8 teams that have a legitimate shot at the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, the Jets are not one of those teams. For example, does anyone honestly think that the Jets can beat out the Chiefs, Bills, or Bengals in the AFC? Really? Really???

  19. The beauty of the offseason is everybody is a contender. But does anybody see Robert Saleh and Nathaniel Hackett coaching a team deep into the playoffs?

  20. Saleh will soon find out Rodgers is a sub-par QB in the playoffs. Jets will be lucky to win a playoff game.
    =============

    1 of 5 QBs in history with a postseason rating over 100.

    Won at least 1 game in 7 of 11 Playoff trips, including a stretch of 5 in-a-row before 2021

    Played with 1 top 5 defense in his career… 2010, won the Super Bowl

    Jets last year – 4th

  23. 7-10 team helmed by unproven HC adds 40-year old QB coming off 8-9 season and now it’s Super Bowl here we come because unproven HC says so?

    lol Jets.

  24. radar773 says:
    May 23, 2023 at 11:23 am
    I remember reading about how Denver was going to win a Super Bowl last year when Russell Wilson went to Denver. It didn’t quite work out.

    Having said that, Salah is a great defensive coach. It all depends on whether Rodgers can click with his wide receivers and offensive line. And, of course, Buffalo and Miami have a lot to say about it, too.

    50Rate This

    —————

    Meanwhile, loaded up NE will quietly do their thing and apparently surprise people. They don’t need to use the press for hyped commentary.

  26. I think the Jets have a chance to make the playoffs – possibly squeaking in as a wildcard if everything breaks right.

    But a 40 year old qb behind a suspect offensive line is not usually a recipe for Super Bowl Success.

    Im not rooting for or against them, so i don’t care. But i wouldn’t be so quick to share this. Especially for a coach with a career 11-24 record.

  28. Robert Saleh will be fired this year if he does not win a playoff game. He is incredibly overrated as a coach. His game management is horrifically bad.

  30. Robert Saleh has shown zero ability as head coach in the NFL to lead a team to the super bowl.

  31. Based on recent history I dont give the Bills much chance to get to the Super Bowl. Vegas is picking the Jets over Baltimore and Miami. Anyone who gives Daniel Jones and the Giants better than a 1 percent chance at the Super Bowl has never seen them play. More likely by far the Giants don’t make the playoffs at all.

  32. He must have missed all of those years in a weaker conference when his new QB didn’t get to any.

  33. Ahh, the start of summer. Gardens in bloom, the call of the beach, and Jets fans falling for the same preseason hype as always. Team ends season on a 6 game losing streak, has a disgruntled 40 year old show up to a day of OTAs and suddenly it’s Super Bowl time. I bet the Germans have a funny name for this comforting seasonal feeling, like Jetszellleschsftenbach.

    p.s. I intentionally get Rodgers’ age wrong just so y’all rush in with “acshully he’s only 39” lol

  34. surfdogking says:
    May 23, 2023 at 11:33 am

    Saleh will soon find out Rodgers is a sub-par QB in the playoffs. Jets will be lucky to win a playoff game.

    S. M. (Smacks) says:
    May 23, 2023 at 11:34 am

    Maybe he hasn’t seen Aaron in the playoffs?
    ==========================================================
    Believe it or not, Rodgers has actually won a SUPER BOWL & has actually been in many NFL championship games. So Rodgers has ACTUALLY won playoff games, including a SUPER BOWL.People keep acting like Rodgers has never won anything but he obviously has, otherwise no one would care about him going to the Jets.

  35. Now you just have to wait to see what the darkness and mother earth tells Aaron Rodgers about getting to the super bowl.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.