Sean McDermott: Josh Allen has a new sense of focus, determination

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 23, 2023, 11:42 AM EDT
Buffalo Bills Mandatory Minicamp
As OTAs get going across the league this week, Bills head coach Sean McDermott had some encouraging words on quarterback Josh Allen.

In his Tuesday press conference, McDermott was asked how he’s seen Allen work to elevate his play during the offseason.

“I just think Josh taking his game to another level really means being a great decision-maker,” McDermott said. “We’ve talked about before this offseason — and it’s been talked about — adjusting his style of play enough to keep himself healthy and to play smarter at times as well.

“And then I just think the overall approach to the game, I’ve seen a different Josh this offseason. Not that it was bad before, but he’s got a new sense of focus, I would say, and determination — which is good.”

The Bills have won the AFC East in each of the last three seasons. But after losing in the conference championship game in 2020, the club fell in the divisional round in 2021 and 2022.

McDermott said he didn’t want to go into examples of how he’s seen Allen step up, saying it’s still early.

“We’ll see today in terms of what carries over onto the field specifically,” McDermott said. “But I just think, again, his involvement in the offense, his feedback, his communication — it’s always been there. But I think even more involved approach in the offense and his dealings with coach [Ken] Dorsey and their communication and everything. So, I think that can only be good for the situation.”

Allen finished third in MVP voting last season after completing 63.3 percent of his passes for 4,283 yards with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed for 762 yards with seven TDs, but he did fumble 13 times with five lost.

In the postseason, Allen completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 616 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He rushed for 46 yards with a touchdown and had three fumbles, with one lost.

12 responses to “Sean McDermott: Josh Allen has a new sense of focus, determination

  1. Josh at the helm of the Bills offense makes being a Bill’s fan a lot of fun. As he matures you’ll see him using his mind more and his body less.

  2. “I’ve seen a different Josh this offseason. Not that it was bad before …”

    Whenever they say “not that it was bad before” it was bad before.

  3. This makes me recall Kyle Orton. Outstanding leadership ability. When he took over, he instructed Nate Hackett that Hackett would communicate the game plan to him, Orton, and that the rest of the offense would hear it from him, Orton. It feels like the confidence required to assert that is present in Allen. It is a nice thought.

  4. Josh Allen got his throwing elbow annihilated in Week 9 and played the rest of the season and post season with a bad throwing arm without missing a game.

    His stats previous to the injury then after were massively different.

    He was clearly more hurt than he let on, and he would never once use it as an excuse for his performance no matter how many interviewers tried to extend than olive branch.

    Josh Allen is a humble cantaloupe farmer who just happens to be built different.

  6. Allen has improved more than any QB I can think of. He seems like one of those rare athletes who is absolutely obsessed with correcting mistakes and continuing to hone his skillset.

    The conventional wisdom seems to be that the Bills have blown their chances & the window is closing. But last year was the 1st time that they were really viewed as the favorite in the AFC. The previous 2 years, they didn’t have one of the top seeds, and played in KC both years

    Last year, they were playing like the best team for awhile, but the season got derailed with injuries & blizzards. At the end, that team was emotionally drained, and it showed in that Cincy game.

    The 2023 team is looking like the best yet. And they’ll be a little more under the radar, which is the better way to go.

  7. I could see Allen having an Elway type of career. One day he’ll have coaching that doesn’t depend upon him being superman to win. When that happens he’ll win a Super Bowl

  8. The Bills will miss the playoffs this year. Josh Allen will regress even further without Daboll. Diggs is not happy. Gabe Davis is a WR4. James Cook and Damien Harris are RB2s.

  10. Now he just has to focus on getting Buffalo to the big game for the first time in 30 years.

  11. Turnovers were a major issue. Clean it up, run the ball more. stop people once in a awhile and they will win the division again. 1 seed? prob not

  12. Guy straight up turns into Aaron Rodgers in the playoffs. Until he finds a way to shine on the brightest stage, he will continue to flounder come playoff time.

