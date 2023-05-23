Stefon Diggs doesn’t show up for start of Bills’ OTAs

May 23, 2023
Bills receiver Stefon Diggs hasn’t been around for offseason workouts this year. With OTAs now underway, Diggs still isn’t with the team.

Coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Tuesday that Diggs isn’t there.

And here’s where the “serenity now” crowd will say there’s nothing to see here. That it’s optional. That it doesn’t matter if he’s not there.

There’s still reason to wonder whether Diggs is truly happy with the Bills. He became unhappy with the Vikings, just two seasons after giving Minnesota one of its most exciting sports moments ever.

When we last saw Diggs, he wasn’t happy with the team’s regression for 2022, a divisional-round loss by 17 points at home to the Bengals.

Is he happy now? Does he want to stay? If he viewing 2022 as his last year before he tries to tweet his way out of town, the same way he did in Minnesota?

The final phase of the offseason program lays the foundation for the work to be done in training camp. The more a team is prepared for training camp, the better prepared the team will be for Week One. And, for the Bills, Week One consists of a prime-time visit to the Jets.

The good news from Diggs’s absence is that it gives others a chance to develop into viable options in the passing game. That’s something the Bills badly need. The bad news is he’s losing opportunities to get himself ready to go for what will be the team’s next run at trying to get back to the Super Bowl, for the first time in 30 years.

  1. “Where’s my Arizona Cardinals t-shirt, I’ve got a workout vid to post”.

  2. Diggs always seems to keep his true self under wraps until he gets his extension. Signed extension with Minnesota during 2018, traded after 2019. Signed extension with bills during 2022, probably will be traded after 2023 season.

    Thanks for the ride, it’s been great. But, I’m tired of diggs.

  3. Pitches a fit because they’re not executing in the last playoff game, but doesn’t feel he needs to be there to get as much work in for the offense to be better. Too bad they gave him all that money when they did. They’re a bit tied to him for a couple years now…

  4. The comments on this one should be fun.

    But I guess that’s the point. We’re deep in the offseason, and there just isn’t much drama.

  5. If Diggs does try to force his way out there are only a few places with better young QB situations. Will he go the T.O. route and run out of opportunities before he runs out of talent due to being such a douche?

    I’m just glad the Vikes moved on from the headache. I hope the Bills can also sell high if they need to do the same.

