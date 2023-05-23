Von Miller: I guarantee I’ll play by Week 6 at the latest

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 23, 2023, 4:47 PM EDT
Buffalo Bills Mandatory Minicamp
Bills pass rusher Von Miller doesn’t know for sure when he’ll return from last year’s torn ACL, but he’s promising he’ll be on the field by Week Six.

Asked today how soon his knee will be healthy enough for him to play in a game, Miller said it might be Week One. But asked about Week Six, Miller indicated that’s a worst-case scenario.

“I guarantee it won’t be any later than that,” Miller said.

The 34-year-old Miller has been participating in voluntary offseason work at the Bills’ facility, and he has indicated throughout the offseason that he’s optimistic about his recovery.

Miller was playing well for the Bills last season before suffering his torn ACL on Thanksgiving. Buffalo would love to see him return to form this season as he attempts to earn a Super Bowl ring with his third different team.

  1. Don’t rush it! Team will contend for a high seed even without him. Best to bring him back week 10 or later for the stretch run

  2. HE better make a contribution and a BIG one, getting paid a lot and theres a lot of very rabid Bills fans in need of an actual SB run.

  3. It seems with ACL’s that being okayed to play and on the field are much different then actual production level somewhere near the level before the injury to be more like 18 months to two years or so especially for players that rely a lot on burst and quick cuts. Godwin and Gallup were pretty much worthless last year even though they played a good part of it.

  4. lol!!

    a pricey 34 year old coming off an acl. Gee, I wonder how roid boy will look?

  6. Didn’t he also guarantee that he was going to wipe out a WFT left tackle against whom he then registered 0 sacks?

