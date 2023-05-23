Von Miller: I guarantee I’ll play by Week 6 at the latest

Getty Images

Bills pass rusher Von Miller doesn’t know for sure when he’ll return from last year’s torn ACL, but he’s promising he’ll be on the field by Week Six.

Asked today how soon his knee will be healthy enough for him to play in a game, Miller said it might be Week One. But asked about Week Six, Miller indicated that’s a worst-case scenario.

“I guarantee it won’t be any later than that,” Miller said.

The 34-year-old Miller has been participating in voluntary offseason work at the Bills’ facility, and he has indicated throughout the offseason that he’s optimistic about his recovery.

Miller was playing well for the Bills last season before suffering his torn ACL on Thanksgiving. Buffalo would love to see him return to form this season as he attempts to earn a Super Bowl ring with his third different team.