Armani Rogers suffered non-contact Achilles injury at OTAs

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 24, 2023, 10:15 AM EDT
Washington Commanders v Indianapolis Colts
Getty Images

Washington has been dealt a blow to its tight ends room during the offseason program.

Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Wednesday that Armani Rogers suffered a non-contact Achilles injury while running during Tuesday’s OTA practice. There is currently no timetable for Rogers’ return.

It’s unfortunate,” Rivera said, via John Keim of ESPN. “The young man progressed well for us last year. We feel confident in the group of tight ends.”

Rogers entered the league last year as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio University. He appeared in 11 games and started three, with most of his snaps coming on special teams.

Rogers ended the year with five catches for 64 yards and two carries for 26 yards.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Armani Rogers suffered non-contact Achilles injury at OTAs

  1. This was the best and deepest draft class for tight ends perhaps in NFL history! We didn’t even try to draft one of them, despite Thomas constantly being hurt and is older and now this! We don’t know if Turner can play and Bates is a blocker! More Rivera exceptionalism! 🙄

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.