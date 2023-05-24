Baker Mayfield is “truly impressed” with the Bucs receivers

Getty Images

Last year, Baker Mayfield was traded from the Browns to the Panthers in July, which meant he didn’t get to start establishing chemistry with his receivers until training camp.

That’s different in 2023 now that Mayfield is with the Buccaneers, as he has the benefit of the full offseason program to build that rapport.

On Tuesday, Mayfield said he’s “truly impressed” with the talent at receiver, led by Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

“Obviously, we’ve got two great veterans,” Mayfield said in his press conference. “We’ve got a ton of speed, a lot of young speed. I’m just trying to get these guys to find their roles and find their place in this system. We talk about the speed that we have — our tight ends can roll, as well. We’re excited about what we can be with all of the weapons that we have.”

When asked specifically about Evans, Mayfield said he thinks people can disregard the receiver’s speed.

“He’s obviously a taller receiver and a longer guy, but he can still move,” Mayfield said. “His speed will catch you off guard. He is a special player and has been for a long time, so I am excited to get to play with him.”

As for Godwin, Mayfield said, “He’s got that fearlessness to run across the middle and make these catches and go out and dig people in in the blocking game.”

All of Tampa Bay’s offensive players are learning a new scheme under coordinator Dave Canales. Mayfield likes how receivers will be put in different spots to help exploit matchups.

“That’s the greatest part about this system is it puts people in positions to keep the defense off guard,” Mayfield said. “Those guys will line up in the slot. Our tight ends will go out wide and we will do certain things to get tells in the defense. All of our skill players are smart enough to be able to handle that and do it at a high level.”