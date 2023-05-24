Commanders say Norm Chirite, not Jason Wright, cast votes at this week’s meetings

Getty Images

On Tuesday morning, a Commanders spokesperson told PFT that team president Jason Wright cast the votes for the team during this week’s meetings in Minneapolis — including the critical, difference-making vote regarding Thursday night flexing.

Later in the day, the Commanders revised that information.

General counsel Norm Chirite, not Wright, communicated the votes, per the team. Chirite, who doesn’t appear on the team’s online “front office” page, handled the voting on both Monday and Tuesday.

It’s not a huge issue, but it comes at a time when the Commanders also contend that they did not change from “no” in March to “yes” in May on the TNF flexing issue, despite indications that they were opposed to it in March. Because no formal vote was taken in March, there’s no official record of who was for it and who was against it.

Regardless, the Commanders (along with every other team that voted yes) could have become the team to kill the move. It’s a much more interesting wrinkle if the Commanders were indeed against it in March.

One team definitely against it in March was the Saints. During Tuesday’s PFT Live, I mentioned what I had heard regarding why the Saints flipped from “no” to “yes.” After today’s PFT Live, I’ll be writing something here on that point.