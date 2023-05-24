Commanders’ trademark application is denied

Posted by Mike Florio on May 24, 2023, 12:39 PM EDT
NFL Washington Commanders announce the signing of veteran QB Carson Wentz
Getty Images

Some have wondered whether the new owner of the Washington Commanders will change the team’s name. Again.

The new owner might have no choice. Via trademark attorney Josh Gerben on Twitter, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has denied the trademark application for the name “Commanders.”

The reason for the denial was: (1) the existence of a trademark for “Commanders’ Classic”; and (2) pending applications filed by a man in the D.C. area.

The Commanders’ Classic is the name of the annual college football game between Army and Air Force. Also, Martin McCaulay filed trademarks for “Washington Space Commanders” and “Washington Wolf Commanders,” at a time when he was trying to squat on the team’s potential new name.

It doesn’t end the issue. As Gerben explains, the team can fight the matter, and it can attempt to work out a deal to use the name. (McCaulay already has said he’ll surrender anything he owns to the team. That’s something he has been saying for several years now.

Gerben believes the team will eventually be able to use the name. The separate question is whether new ownership will want to. The best move could be to make a clean break from All Things Snyder, and a full rebrand could be part of that effort.

Permalink 33 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

33 responses to “Commanders’ trademark application is denied

  2. Considering Commanders is a horrible name, it absolutely should be changed.. fans are already calling them the Commodes.

  3. Here’s a few suggestions for a clean break:

    Washington Insiders
    Washington Corruption
    Washington Hypocrites
    Washington Debt
    Washington Distract You With Culture Wars

  4. I actually thought The Washington Football Team really wasn’t a bad name.

  5. It’s such a dumb name, the way it was handled was a joke as well. Wash the Snyder stink off the team and start anew.

  6. The name and branding is absolutely terrible and they should do away with it.

  9. Could have just left the original name alone. But, it’s all a part of living in Clown World now. 🤡

  13. A third name change in a decade? That’s the epitome of dysfunction. It won’t wipe away the Snyder stench. It will prolong it.

  14. This was the same reason they rejected Redwolves allegedly. More reason Wright should get kicked to the curb

  15. Why not the Washington Patawomeck. (no s on the end) ———

    Patawomeck is a Native American tribe based in Stafford County, Virginia, along the Potomac River. Patawomeck is another spelling of Potomac. The Patawomeck Indian Tribe of Virginia is a state-recognized tribe in Virginia that identifies as descendants of the Patawomeck.

  16. So Snyder didn’t properly research the name before he foisted that comical name on his team?
    Makes perfect sense.

  17. Sooooo they get rebranded the Washington football team, stuck with that generic name for 2 years so they didn’t jump the gun on a team name, only to come up with a team name they couldn’t even secure trademarks for YET they used the name anyway only to likely change the name again? Well that’s just brilliant. At this point let’s just go by the season they can be the Washington 2024s, then the Washington 2025s 💩🙈🙊💩

  19. “Team Football” Then the logo could be WTF. Not to be confused with the exclamation used over the last several years in relation to the teams’ operations.

  23. sameer1138 says:
    May 24, 2023 at 12:58 pm
    A third name change in a decade? That’s the epitome of dysfunction. It won’t wipe away the Snyder stench. It will prolong it.

    No, it’s not. It doesn’t matter what fans of other teams or the general public thinking of changing it again. It matters what Washington fans think. And for them, they’ll embrace it.

    Seriously, who cares of someone who is not a fan of the team thinks it’s dysfunctional. That means less than nothing at this point.

    Besides, what will make them “functional” is winning. The name or branding is beside the point. Personally, I don’t care if they change the name or not as long as they build a team that can win. But, since it seems that a large % of the fans want it changed, then why not? Do it.

  24. Washington Leafs. The colors can remain the same, and they are dead on the field in the fall.

  25. They did them a favour. That is a terrible name, Washington Football Team was better than that. There has to be something better than that. Even the Washington Footy McFootball Faces.

  27. I actually thought The Washington Football Team really wasn’t a bad name, just rearrange it a bit, Washington Team Football, WTF.

  30. Keep the colours. Change the name back to the Washington Football Team – Simples!

  31. The new owner MUST rid us of everything Snyder. Red Wolves will require a licensing fee? Pay it. I know of no fan – not a single one – who likes “Commanders.” And now that we know the trademark wasn’t even clear for that, it’s just another in a long line of elements that call for an overhaul of the front office. The new name is awful, and the new uniforms are worse.

  32. baddegg says:
    May 24, 2023 at 1:20 pm
    sameer1138 says:
    May 24, 2023 at 12:58 pm
    A third name change in a decade? That’s the epitome of dysfunction. It won’t wipe away the Snyder stench. It will prolong it.

    No, it’s not. It doesn’t matter what fans of other teams or the general public thinking of changing it again. It matters what Washington fans think. And for them, they’ll embrace it.

    Seriously, who cares of someone who is not a fan of the team thinks it’s dysfunctional. That means less than nothing at this point.

    Besides, what will make them “functional” is winning. The name or branding is beside the point. Personally, I don’t care if they change the name or not as long as they build a team that can win. But, since it seems that a large % of the fans want it changed, then why not? Do it
    ————–
    Thats the kind of thinking that comes from homer fans, and that it only matters what the locals say. It’s actually a bigger deal what the majority of the public thinks than what a teams own fans think. Being labeled as dysfunctional(appropriately so too) by the mass majority is what keeps fan bases from growing because young kids growing up won’t choose a non local team to be their favorite if their the punchline in every joke and between Snyders insistence not to change it, then the ineptitude of the organization as they’ve changed it multiple times and may again chabge it, won’t help them from being a joke.

  33. The Indian Casinos? They can operate the team tax free and every Sunday they can give away free gifts if you have a players club card.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.