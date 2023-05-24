DeMeco Ryans is noncommittal about Jadeveon Clowney

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney, the first overall pick in the 2014 draft, recently said he’d like to return to the Texans.

On Tuesday, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans was asked about the possibility of bringing Clowney back to Houston.

“We always look at any players that can help us win,” Ryans told reporters. “We’ll explore all options. I’ll never throw anyone off the table. Everything is an option for me.”

It’s not a no. It’s not a yes.

So we’ll see. As will Clowney.

He spent five years with the Texans, one with the Seahawks, one with the Titans, and the last two with the Browns.

When healthy, he can be a disruptive force, a master of the unofficial Chris Simms “fuck the play up” statistic. After nine seasons, however, it remains to be seen whether teams will keep rolling the dice on him.