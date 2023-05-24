John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson attending OTAs: It’s important, I want everybody here

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 24, 2023, 2:26 PM EDT
Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson skipped the first day of voluntary Organized Team Activities, but showed up for Day Two. Ravens coach John Harbaugh wants his franchise quarterback leading his team on the practice field, even when it’s not required.

Asked today specifically about Jackson’s participation, Harbaugh said today that it’s important not only for Jackson, but for everyone.

“I’m happy with the numbers, we’ve got a lot of guys here,” Harbaugh said. “I think it’s important. I’m a coach. I want everybody here. I want every player here all the time, doing everything they can.”

At the same time, Harbaugh acknowledged that the practices are voluntary and said he doesn’t object to Odell Beckham and Mark Andrews both working out in Arizona rather than in Baltimore.

“I don’t have any problem with that,” Harbaugh said. “You don’t worry too much about it.”

It’s not a major worry for Harbaugh, but there’s no doubt that Harbaugh, like all coaches, would rather have his players on the field.

5 responses to “John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson attending OTAs: It’s important, I want everybody here

  1. So much talent on that team, but so much inconsistency.

    I wonder what John Boy’s excuses will be when the team falls apart again.

  2. It’s no secret around town that Lamar enjoys the nightlife…way too much. At least now that he is in camp he will have handlers to try and keep him grounded…unlike down in Miami.

  3. Wonder why obj isn’t get sh*t on for missing ota’s when Lamar had an excused first day..

  4. Jackson probably better severed to be in Arizona with the two pass catchers.

  5. What, no comments about how much Harbaugh sucks? Lamar’s a RB? Must be the off season.

