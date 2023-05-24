Patrick Mahomes: I worry about legacy, winning rings more than making money at this moment

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 24, 2023, 3:26 PM EDT
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
The Chiefs have signaled that they’re willing to revise quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ contract this offseason.

And PFT reported earlier this month that revision should make Mahomes the league’s highest-paid player once again by Week One.

After Wednesday’s OTA practice, Mahomes was asked about the state of his contract. While the two-time MVP wants to get paid well, he also wants to be sure Kansas City has the resources to maintain a high-quality team around him.

“Me, my agent, and the team always keep open communication. We try to do whatever is the best for the team,” Mahomes said in his press conference. “But, obviously, I want to do what’s best for myself as well. But at the same time, I’ve always said, I worry about legacy and winning rings more than making money at this moment.

“But I know we keep communication, we see what’s going on around the league. But at the same time, I’ll never do anything that’s going to hurt us from keeping the great players around me. So, it’s kind of teetering on that line.”

While he’s likely to regain this title, Mahomes said he’s not necessarily driven to be the highest-paid quarterback.

“It’s more of, you just want to do whatever to not hurt other quarterbacks whenever their contracts come up,” Mahomes said. “You want to keep the bar pushing. So, it’s not about being the highest-paid guy, it’s not about making a ton of money. I’ve made enough money where I’ll be set for the rest of my life.

“But, at the same time, you’ve got to find that line where you’re making a good amount of money but you’re still keeping a lot of great players around you so you can win these Super Bowls and you’re going to be able to compete in these games.”

That line, Mahomes said, can be a hard line to walk — not just for him, but also for the rest of the QBs who are negotiating new deals.

“I think you see the guys getting paid this last offseason, they’re trying to find that right spot,” Mahomes said. “Everybody wants to get paid a lot of money. They think they’re the best at their craft, they want to get paid like that. But at the same time, if you look at the greats in the league, they found that right spot where they’re getting paid a lot of money but at the same time keeping a lot of those great players around [them]. So, I understand, you look at the team and you’ve got guys like Chris [Jones] and [L’Jarius] Sneed and even Travis [Kelce] — all these guys you need to keep around you to have these great teams. But at the same time, you want to make sure you’re taking care of yourself.

“So, we have open communication. I think that’s the biggest thing. And you see that from Clark [Hunt], you see that from coach Reid, you see that from [Brett] Veach and everybody. We just try to make sure we have the best team on that football field and everybody gets what they deserve.”

25 responses to “Patrick Mahomes: I worry about legacy, winning rings more than making money at this moment

  2. Distancing yourself from your little brother will go a long way toward cementing your legacy.

  3. I’m no chiefs fan, but this is winning culture. Especially when he references their communication.

  4. He will have obliterated all of Cheatin Tom’s record in less than a decade.

  5. Well one thing is for sure, he may one day have Brady’s numbers but unlike Brady he’s definitely not going to be able to take less because he has model wife.

  6. Sounds like He’s taking the Brady formula. It works. Also, he’ll make plenty off endorsements if he continues to win. Money is great, but a legacy, endorsements, and planning for after football, will all make him more than enough. Hat’s off to this guy for doing the right thing than just thinking of money. Heck, he just needs to get this brother now off social media and he’s doing everything right.

  7. I am so impressed with this young man. To be in 3 superbowls in his first 5 years and still stay humble and logical is really refreshing to see. A lot of athletes get their head too big (Rodgers) or is too petulant (Murray). Mahomes is way better for his team than these other QBs.

  8. I suppose already being filthy rice pushes money down the list a bit.

  9. Yeah, OK. This guy is so full of it. Just a bunch of BS for the media to lick up and talk about how “great” Pat is. And then he’ll be the highest paid QB again in a few weeks. Then what?

  11. “I’ve made enough money where I’ll be set for the rest of my life.“

    So switch to the veteran’s minimum.

  13. Not going to lie, back in 2006 when the Saints signed Drew Brees to a 6 year/$60mil contract I thought that was a crazy amount of money to be devoting to a guy. The fact that backup QB’s are in the $6-$7mil just shows how these salaries have crazily risen. And it all gets passed down to you, the fan!

  15. What a bunch of double speak that is. Patrick there’s political life for you after football.

  16. To summarize it, he worried about winning championships instead of making money, but because teams are paying mid/below tier QBs crazy amounts of money, he’s forced to being the market bearer.

  17. Translation: I have over a hundred million dollars, it’s not about the money at this time.

  18. People who say this with a $45 mil a year contract already in tow are always funny to me. No one should be ashamed of getting their fair share of a trillion dollar pie that they are the revenue generators for, but I understand why people like him would say this. Our country is weird in how they see entertainers as not worthy of getting paid most of the money that they are the ones generating.

  19. That’s easy to say when you have $500 + million in your pocket. I guarantee that Bryce Young isn’t saying that before he signs his rookie contract.

  20. Every QB says this yet the only one to really take less than market consistently, or ever, was Brady. Frankly I’m tired of hearing it from these guys

  21. Travis Kelce is more valuable to the Chiefs than Tyreek Hill was.. yet Hill makes a considerable amount more than Kelce. TE value is increasingly being recognized, it won’t be long before their contracts catch up to and possibly even pass WRs.

  22. Hilarious. It’s always about the money. Mahomes is the best player in the NFL at the most pivotal position. He will again be the highest paid player once the market beneath him is set.

  23. That is the right answer.

    Some positions contracts are getting out of hand anyway. Paying a QB 60-70 million a year will only just hamstring the rest of the team. Even if the QB is the best of all time.

    Teams overpaying middle of the road QB is what is shooting the prices up. Same with WR.

  24. This is why he will be an actual, remembered NFL legend. He’ll end up wealthy far beyond any human need AND he will always be known as a great of the game and a champion.

    So many money-hound players should use him as an example. So many players chase after it from one team to another and end up with no legacy except a few nice stats, years prior. If they don’t care about anything besides money, why should fans care about them?

  25. Of course Mahomes isn’t worried about money. He has enough for 10 generations of his family to live like kings.

