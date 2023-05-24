Patriots agree to terms with fourth-round pick Jake Andrews

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 24, 2023, 10:25 AM EDT
The Patriots have taken care of some rookie business during the first week of OTAs.

According to multiple reports, New England has agreed to terms with 2023 fourth-round pick Jake Andrews.

Andrews, a center, was the 107th overall pick out of Troy. He was a first-team All-Sun Belt honoree in 2022.

The Patriots now have nine of their 12 draft picks from this year under contract. First-round pick Christian Gonzalez, second-round pick Keion White, and third-round pick Marte Mapu — the team’s top three picks — have not yet agreed to terms.

3 responses to “Patriots agree to terms with fourth-round pick Jake Andrews

  3. touchback6isnowgoodellthegrifter says:
    May 24, 2023 at 10:29 am
    If he’s anything like Belicheat’s WRs, bust
    Wait, aren’t ALL of BB draft picks busts, I mean that’s what I hear from nearly all of other teams fans that he dominated for two decades say….hmmmm

