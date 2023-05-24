Real Sports makes case for grass over turf in football

Posted by Mike Florio on May 24, 2023, 2:14 PM EDT
9/28/2010 Birdsboro, PAA football rests on the artificial turf at Daniel Boone High School.At the Daniel Boone High School Stadium in Birdsboro Tuesday afternoon for an illustration to go with a story on the impact of artificial turf o
Getty Images

More and more NFL players want to play and practice football only on grass. The NFL seems to be more and more determined to not make a universal change.

The new episode of HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, which debuted last night, explored the grass vs. turf question, both from the perspective of the NFL and the perspective of high-school football.

The problem is that, with thousands of turf fields, young players are suffering injuries at a potentially higher rate on turf than on grass.

“Absolutely,” Dr. Timothy Kremchek told Andrea Kremer of Real Sports. Kremcheck has served as the Cincinnati Reds’ team physician since 1996, and he also provides medical services at high-school football games. “I see an epidemic of injuries of young, strong, healthy kids that are getting hurt that are risking not only their careers, but their limbs.”

The problem is that grass is softer, and cleats don’t get stuck in them.

“You put your foot in grass and grass gives,” Kremchek said. On turf, that’s not the case.

“What happens is the foot hits the ground, and when the body is gonna change direction, the foot stays planted, and it gets stuck,” Kremchek said. “And as the body starts to turn, all the stresses go from the foot, the ankle, and then up to the knee. And as the knee turns, boom.”

The other problem is that turf fields at high schools are overused and, in plenty of cases, too old. The field gets harder over time, making it more likely that feet will get stuck in the fake grass.

The turf contributes both to leg injuries when feet are stuck, and to head injuries when helmets are thrown onto the turf.

Per Kremer, the NFL downplays the situation. Although injuries rates have been significantly higher on turf than grass in seven of the past eight years, the NFL disputes that universal conversion to grass will solve the problem. The league says that some grass fields actually shower higher rates of injury than some turf fields.

Because turf is used widely by the NFL, lower-level football programs embrace it. At a time when the NFL wants safety measures to trickle down to lower levels of the sport, it’s unfortunate (to say the least) that unsafe playing surfaces are embraced by high-school programs, since those surfaces are deemed acceptable by the NFL — a supposed bastion of player health and safety.

  2. You would think some owners might see this a competitive advantage, where 95% of the league is too cheap to follow suit.

    Especially with some of the new big money team owners

    Again, sports at that level is business. Build your own damn facility. But if I am paying for it, then I want more use than 10 events a year

  4. And some of these cheap owners are somehow hosting World Cup soccer matches, and will temporarily convert to grass for the event..

  5. ‘Real Sports’ is biased (towards unions) and has an agenda/narrative to push. If players demand better working conditions (grass over turf), then players need to understand that replacing all the turf in 32 stadiums and practice facilities will cost hundreds of billions for the replacement and maintenance of those fields. Therefore, the players should contribute to the cost to the NFL teams. In the real world, employees choose where they work and employer improve the conditions when/where they can, if an employee doesn’t like the work conditions they can quit. Therefore, if players don’t want to play on turf, they can quit/retire and get a real job. In the end, PLAYER demands (salary, bonuses, perks, facilities, etc) wind up costing the fans.

  7. David Scheck says:
    May 24, 2023 at 2:23 pm
    It goes back to fundamental economics. Grass fields cannot host as many events. And since municipalities are extorted into paying a large part of the bill, these venues need to be used for more than football to justify.
    _______________

    No one is being extorted. City or municipality leaders voluntarily decide to use public funds to build stadiums. They could easily decline to do so.

