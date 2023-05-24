Report: Patriots lose two days of OTAs for violating offseason rules

Getty Images

The Patriots were docked two days of organized team activities for a violation of offseason rules, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

The specifics of the violation are unclear, and it also remains to be seen whether that is the team’s only penalty.

The Patriots called off Thursday’s practice earlier in the day, presumably after receiving word of the penalty, and they will lose another day next week.

Teams are allowed a total of 10 OTAs, but no live contact is permitted as part of Article 21 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The NFL Management Council disciplined the Cowboys last offseason for violating rules governing offseason work. They lost a day of OTAs for 2023 as a result of OTA practices in 2022 that were considered too physical, and coach Mike McCarthy was fined $100,000.

The Bears also were sanctioned in 2022.

In 2021, the Cowboys, 49ers and Jaguars were found in violation.