Ron Rivera on Chase Young: I really believe he’ll come in and give everything he’s got

Posted by Josh Alper on May 24, 2023, 10:19 AM EDT
The Commanders passed on exercising their option on defensive end Chase Young‘s contract for the 2024 season earlier this year, but head coach Ron Rivera said on Wednesday that he doesn’t think that will have a negative impact on Young’s commitment to the team.

While Young is not at OTAs this week, he has been around the facility at other points in the voluntary portion of the offseason program and Rivera said he expects the second pick of the 2020 draft to hit the ground running upon his return to the facility.

“I really believe he’s going to come in and give everything he’s got,” Rivera said, via JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com.

The Commanders made the same option choice with Daron Payne last year and he wound up signing a four-year deal with the team this offseason. That’s a blueprint for how things could play out for Young once he does rejoin the team.

  1. Payne played on his option, as Montez Sweat is doing this year. Young didn’t get his option picked up so it’s very different. Young has about $5M in guaranteed money this year as opposed to Payne’s $13M last year. Payne’s also sat out of OTAs

  2. As usual, Rivera said nothing. He is the most overrated HC in the entire football world.

  3. The Commanders did the smart thing by not picking up his 5th year option. Young works hard, but has no desire to be great. His knee injury was a serious one and I doubt he ever regains the form he had his rookie year.

  4. This guy has had one pretty good season, and the rest of the time he’s been off the field injured. It SEEMS like he should be a good NFL player, but we’ll see. He’s not much good if he’s not on the field for whatever reason. So far he’s been a horrible waste of such a high draft pick….

  5. I’m a lifelong fan of the team. Chase Young is just like the 2nd overall pick we wasted on RGME! He’s a BUST! I didn’t even feel he earned ROY! HE got that mostly off of college hype! He’s sucked, not followed coaching and has been a ‘ME’ player his entire time here! We need to get whatever compensation we can for him and move on!

