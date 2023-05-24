Steelers agree to terms with Markus Golden

Posted by Josh Alper on May 24, 2023, 2:18 PM EDT
The Steelers are talking about a contract extension with Alex Highsmith, but that didn’t get in the way of their efforts to add another veteran to their edge rushing group.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team has agreed to a deal with Markus Golden. It will be a one-year deal in Pittsburgh for Golden, who visited with the team this week.

Golden had 48 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 20 quarterback hits in 17 games for the Cardinals last season. He had 22 sacks in four seasons with the Cardinals to start his career and 14 more in 2020 and 2021 after returning to Arizona in a trade with the Giants.

Golden will join Highsmith and T.J. Watt as options off the edge in Pittsburgh this season.

3 responses to “Steelers agree to terms with Markus Golden

  1. Wow, great signing. Steelers roster is stacked this year! Steelers gonna roll!!!

