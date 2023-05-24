Trey Lance: All I wanted was the opportunity to compete

Getty Images

With no Brock Purdy on the field at 49ers OTAs, the team is using Trey Lance and Sam Darnold as their top two quarterbacks.

Lance has gotten the nod as the first-team quarterback in the early sessions, but head coach Kyle Shanahan said not to read too much into that because there’s no offensive line and “most of our receivers are second- and third-team on the first-team today.” Shanahan also said that things will even out, but, for now, Lance is getting a chance to show where he is after missing almost all of last season with a broken ankle.

On Tuesday, Lance said that having that chance is all he could have asked for heading into the 2023 season.

“My opportunity is just to come in to compete, and that’s all I wanted,” Lance said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “So for me, I don’t want to take anything away from Brock, and no one should be able to take anything away from Brock. He did what he did last year, and he deserves all the credit in the world for it. Like I said, for me, I just wanted an opportunity to compete.”

With Purdy considered the No. 1 quarterback when healthy, there was chatter about the 49ers exploring trade options involving Lance this offseason. Lance said on Tuesday that he is “absolutely where I want to be” and it looks he’ll get plenty of reps to use as part of a bid to stay for the long term.