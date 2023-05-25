Anthony Richardson splitting first-team reps, doing “next-level stuff” at Colts OTAs

Posted by Josh Alper on May 25, 2023, 2:01 PM EDT
NFL: MAY 06 Colts Minicamp
Heading into the draft, one school of thought about Anthony Richardson was that he will need time on the bench to observe and develop before taking over as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

The Colts took Richardson with the fourth overall pick and they have Gardner Minshew on the roster, which gives them an experienced option at the position should they choose to follow the slower path to Richardson running the offense. At this point, however, the job appears to be very much up for grabs.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said at a Thursday press conference, via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com, that Richardson and Minshew are splitting the first-team reps at OTAs and that “everything is an evaluation” when it comes to how they’ll divide the workload.

Steichen added that Richardson “made some big plays today” and has done some “next-level stuff” in his short time on the field for the team. The more that happens, the likelier it is that Richardson will be getting all the first-team reps by the time the fall rolls around.

17 responses to “Anthony Richardson splitting first-team reps, doing “next-level stuff” at Colts OTAs

  2. Irsay hired Saturday, so it’s obvious he has no problem giving someone unqualified a job their not ready for.

  3. As a Gator fan who watched all of his games, a word of caution. Richardson has flashes that make you go “Wow” but then the next play he’ll throw the ball into the dirt at the receiver’s feet. He has great talent but desperately needs coaching and experience before he is ready to start in the NFL.

  4. I swear they said the same stuff about Matt Ryan last year. That team is so desperate for someone even resembling a professional quarterback that they can’t help themselves.

  5. “This pinhead screams ‘bust’ during warmups, he hasn’t yet noticed his playbook tablet is an Etch-A-Sketch, and he thinks the red zone is where he wears his red jersey”

    … said no coach ever.

  6. Optics…it’s all about the optics. When he’s making rookie mistakes in year 3, the media will STILL call them ‘rookie mistakes’ for AR. Kenny Pickett and Will Levis won’t get that same level of media protection.

  7. laughingator says:
    May 25, 2023 at 2:09 pm
    I watched 3 mins of his game tape and saw this. Everything was a roll out, bootleg or broken play as he used his legs.

    Typical over-hyped run first qb. There are 2 of these that go in Rd1 every year and teams somehow think “this is the year!”

    You get 1 “wow” to every 10 mediocre or awful passing plays that need a special play design.

  8. Running around in sweat pants doing “wow” things in May is not news. Talk to us on 3rd & 15 down by 4 with :30 seconds left in a division game. Then we will say “damn, kid has it!”

  9. Kenny Pickett and Will Levis won’t get that same level of media protection.

    ———

    Neither of them will still be in the leave in 3 years

  10. he is a first year college starter, do i wish the best for him, sure, do i think there is way to much hype for all these guys, no doubt.

  11. LOL I’ll remember this report when he looks absolutely lost within the first month of the season.

  13. They will not waste the prime years of a running QB sitting on the bench. If the Colts were a strong team, then maybe Richardson would sit for a while. The Colts aren’t a contender on paper; they’ll play Richardson so he gets experience.

    Minshew made the worst offseason decision I’ve ever seen. He went to the Colts, who owned the 4th pick; he took a bad deal. For his sake, I hope they trade him when there’s an injury to a starter. His minuscule salary should make for an easy trade.

  14. OTA hype is my favorite. The Colts aren’t going to win 4 games this year, and it really doesn’t matter how many of these Colts OTA hype articles we see. It’s a bad football team.

  15. Wow! The Colts aren’t going to the Super Bowl, they are going to the Super Duper Bowl!!!

  16. I can already see them flexing Colts games into prime time and Thursdays because this guy may become a monster.
    I hope he does simply because he’s been trashed so badly for his college stats.

  17. I’m surprised the colts didn’t hire one of these pft posters ,seems you’re all experts. Wait, on second thought, how about we let real professionals judge.

Leave a Reply

