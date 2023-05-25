Antonio Brown says he will play for the Albany Empire on Saturday

Getty Images

Antonio Brown expects to become pro football’s first owner-player since George Halas on Saturday.

The former NFL receiver owns the Albany Empire of the National Arena League. He will play for the team in a game against Fayetteville.

Brown ran one route at Thursday’s practice, Griffin Haas of WTEN reports. Afterward, Brown told reporters he plans on playing Saturday but did not specify how much.

He also joked — we think it was a joke — that Cam Newton will join him in Albany “soon.”

Brown last played in a game on Jan. 2, 2022, with the Buccaneers. His refusal to play with an ankle injury got him kicked off the sideline and his ensuing meltdown on the way to locker room got him released. He has not signed with another NFL team since.

Brown has generated plenty of drama with the Empire since he became sole owner. He has denied that he owns the team, while also claiming that he is a foreign national.

Brown still is only 34.