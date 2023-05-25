Bill Belichick was reportedly fined $50,000 for offseason meeting violation

May 25, 2023
The Patriots lost a pair of OTA sessions due to a violation of the offseason rules. Patriots coach Bill Belichick lost a little walking-around money.

Per multiple reports, the league fined Belichick $50,000 for the infraction.

As PFT reported earlier in the day, the problem was caused by a meeting. An observer from the NFL Players Association concluded that one of the optional early offseason meetings was actually treated as mandatory.

The best news for the Patriots is that it wasn’t an on-field violation. Those happen from time to time in the offseason, often with first-time, first-year coaches.

Belichick is sufficiently seasoned as a coach to avoid unforced errors like meetings that cross the line. Still, for a guy making north of $20 million per year, what’s $50,000?

  1. There’s a report out now that it was a Joe Judge blunder. Scheduling these short meetings that had the players stay longer than the maximum of 4 hours at the facility.

    This buffoon again. Of course. LOL.

    Bill should have been fined a lot more for keeping this bozo on an NFL team’s coaching staff.

  2. Coach Belicheat is the best there ever was. Learned from the master himself HOF Coach Bill Parcheat himself while being his defensive coordinator with the Giants, Patriots and Jets. That’s how the Giants won those 2 Super Bowls by filming the Broncos and Bills practices. Birds of a feather flock together!

  3. Yet Mike Tomlin blocked a TD from Jacoby Jones on the field during a game and he got a 100k fine.

    Can anyone explain and justify such lunacy??

  4. He’s responsible for his coaching staff…. If they don’t know what they are doing it falls back on him…. IF it is because of blatant disregard of his wishes & instructions my guess is that coach can either reimburse him (cash under table) the fine money or start kicking a can toward their next destination, either way lesson learned by said coach (IF it happened that way that is)

  5. A slap on the wrist only angers the rabid fanboys but doesn’t deter Grumpy Old Cheating Bill.

  6. BB is squarely on that hotseat. Kraft is probably fuming.

    Bill Belichick, the bell tolls for thee.

