Brett Favre’s case against Shannon Sharpe continues

Two weeks ago, Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre settled his defamation lawsuit against Pat McAfee, for no actual cash settlement. Favre’s case against Shannon Sharpe continues.

Sharpe has filed a motion to dismiss the case. On Wednesday, Favre filed a 24-page legal brief opposing the motion.

In the brief, a copy of which PFT has reviewed, Favre responds to Sharpe’s position that his comments were rhetorical hyperbole and/or statements of opinion, not fact. Favre contends that the remarks flow from a false factual premise.

Said Sharpe, per Favre’s brief: “The problem that I have with this situation, you’ve got to be a sorry mofo to steal from the lowest of the low,” “Brett Favre is taking from the underserved [in Mississippi],” and “[Favre] stole money from people that really needed that money.”

Favre points out that he committed no crime and has never been accused of committing a crime.

At this stage, Sharpe hopes to secure an early victory. Those aren’t easy to achieve. Chances are the case will continue.

As pointed out in the context of Favre’s settled case against McAfee, Favre eventually will face aggressive questioning regarding what he knew and when he knew it about the welfare funds. Favre also will be pressed for details about his pre-existing reputation, which becomes very relevant to determining the damage to his reputation resulting from Sharpe’s alleged defamation.

Sharpe will now have an opportunity to file a reply brief in support of his motion. Eventually, the presiding judge will rule on the motion — with or without conducting a hearing in court.

If Sharpe wins, the case ends — subject to appeal. If Favre wins, the case goes forward.