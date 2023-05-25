Brian Daboll on Saquon Barkley: I’m not going to talk about contracts

Posted by Josh Alper on May 25, 2023, 11:19 AM EDT
Indianapolis Colts v New York Giants
Getty Images

Giants head coach Brian Daboll knew the questions about running back Saquon Barkley would be coming, so he kicked off his Thursday press conference by trying to get in front of them.

Barkley has not signed his franchise tag as he looks for a long-term deal with the Giants and Daboll said in his opening comments that he’s “not going to get into detail” about negotiations between the two sides. That didn’t stop a question about whether he was expecting Barkley to be at minicamp next month, but Daboll didn’t waver from his answer.

“I’m not going to get into any talk about contracts — what could happen, what could not happen — out of respect to the situation,” Daboll said.

Attendance at minicamp is mandatory for players under contract, but Barkley isn’t under contract if he hasn’t signed his tag and there’s little reason to think that he’d change his stance in the next couple of weeks. Assuming that’s the case, July 17 will be the next big date on the Barkley front as that is the deadline for players with tags to sign multi-year contracts before the start of the 2023 season.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Brian Daboll on Saquon Barkley: I’m not going to talk about contracts

  1. Barkley has been told his entire life that he’s awesome. But in truth, he’s had 2 good years out of 5. This is a conflict of reality versus ego, and they never end well.

  2. Barkley’s team hadn’t (as of 2 weeks ago) talked to the Giants in months. I don’t know if that’s changed but it’s ominous. Joel Corry said negotiations won’t restart until previous offer is put back on the table, agents believe Giants are negotiating in bad faith with a team leader and the players are watching. They did the same tactic with Love and lost him for half their prior offer.

    It’s nuclear but the Giants hopefully won’t get fed up and pull the tag.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.