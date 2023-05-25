Dan Campbell: We’re already miles ahead with Jameson Williams

Getty Images

Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams didn’t get a chance to do on-field work with the team last spring because he was recovering from a torn ACL, so he’s getting his first taste of their offseason program this year.

The work appears to be paying off. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said on Thursday that the club has already seen growth from the 2022 first-round pick.

“We’re already miles ahead with him,” Campbell said, via Christian Booher of SI.com. “We didn’t even get this with him last year, he wasn’t able to do any of it. Just to be able to build from the ground up not in the season. He’s already in, here we go. Three weeks, four weeks, you see progress. He’s got a lot of room to grow and develop and he needs this time. We’ve gotta sharpen every little thing with him. Sharpen the routes, sharpen all of it, like any of the guys.”

Williams will have to wait a bit before showing any of his new skills off in a regular season game because of the six-game suspension he received for violating the league’s gambling policy. Campbell said the team won’t lament what happened, but will focus on what they can do to move forward and that starts with doing “the most work we can” before Williams has to step away from the team.