Davante Adams: Things get taken out of context, I love everybody here

Posted by Josh Alper on May 25, 2023, 3:57 PM EDT
Recent comments from Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams about the team’s direction created questions about his relationship with head coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler, but Adams said Thursday that there’s no issues.

Adams said in an interview that he and the front office “don’t see eye-to-eye on what we think is best for us right now” and that he is “going to have to buy into this and try to be as optimistic as possible. That came on the heels of other social media posts earlier in the offseason that some people took to be signs of dissatisfaction with the addition of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but Adams said that was “never my intention to bring any kind of negative attention.”

Adams said it was “never a slight” at Garoppolo and that he is always “unapologetically me,” which can lead to things being “taken out of context” and suggested that’s what people have been doing this offseason.

“You can grab something and run with it if you want to get clicks,” Adams said. “That’s what people often do with me if I misspeak or speak up. At the end of the day, I’m a Raider and I’m excited to be here. I love my head coach and I love the General Manager here. Everybody from the top to the bottom.”

Adams suggested that people bored enough to twist his words around should “go play Monopoly or some shit” and it will be a lot easier to avoid any further parsing of comments in the future if the Raiders are more successful on the field. Adams will be a big part of that bid in 2023, so there’s plenty of value to finding a way to have everyone on the same page moving forward.

  1. Adams is 100% correct. All you have to do to realize it is read the comments section in the articles on this site. People will take one sentence uttered by an athlete and then run with it and ignore the rest of what they say. Add to that all the ‘talking heads” in the media that just need something to talk about and stir stuff up for content. We are truly “circling the bowl” in this country in so many ways!!

  2. Big Adams fan here – he is one of the top receivers with or without ARodge.
    But…
    His earlier comments did not imply ‘love’ for the Raiders organization from top to bottom.

    We saw and heard the comments. Can’t put THAT toothpaste back in the tube. He was clearly frustrated. His best friend, Carr, is no longer there and the comments showed he was unhappy. If you ‘misspeak’ there will be a response. If you ‘speak up’ people will listen and they might also ‘speak up’. That’s how things roll these days. Think before speaking.

  5. Maybe…just maybe… he should consider spending less time on social media and stop with all the interviews for a while.
    He’s the only one kicking up dust. Stop saying cryptic stuff. Stop making everyone analyze what you mean when you say cryptic stuff.
    You notice the guys who keep quiet don’t have things written about them every week.

  6. Devante evidently thinks that words do not matter. We all saw what he posted.

  7. I don’t know what Davante is complaining about, to be honest. He got what he wanted – to get out of Green Bay and play near his family. Did he actually think winning a Super Bowl was going to be part of the deal?

  8. His first Raiders performance without his buddy Derek showed how unhappy he is.

    7 receptions, 153 yards, 2 TD’s

  9. Chiefs 13-4
    Chargers 11-5
    Broncos 8-9
    Raiders 2-15 (with or without overrated Adams)

  10. Davante letting his emotions flow on social media is the cause of this right now – too many people have seen it & he can’t put the genie back in the bottle. Here’s a guy that demanded to be traded & CHOSE to accept Vegas as his destination. He cannot honestly believe the Raiders were capable EVEN with Carr of going to a Super Bowl. Now he’s bemoaning people taking his comments out of context – that’s all fine & dandy IF he wasn’t already prone to carping about his displeasure on social media.

