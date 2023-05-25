Jaguars sign kicker Brandon McManus, cut Riley Patterson

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 25, 2023, 10:39 AM EDT
Veteran kicker Brandon McManus wasn’t out of work for long.

McManus, who was cut by the Broncos on Tuesday, signed with the Jaguars today.

The 31-year-old McManus played for the Broncos from 2014 to 2022. He didn’t have one of his better seasons last year, but it was still a surprise when Denver cut him loose this week.

To make room for McManus on the roster, the Jaguars cut Riley Patterson, who was their kicker last year. Jacksonville also has kicker James McCourt on its 90-player offseason roster.

  1. Good move for the Jaguars. Patterson had some but kicks last year but does not have a strong leg.

