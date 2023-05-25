Jameson Williams: I’m not a gambler; I’m a football player

Posted by Charean Williams on May 25, 2023, 3:37 PM EDT
Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions
Jameson Williams learned of his six-game suspension for violating the league’s gambling policy a day before the league announced it.

The Lions receiver met with reporters for the first time since and said he has no recollection of when the violation occurred.

“It hit me out the blue,” Williams said Thursday, via video from Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “It hit a couple of other players around the league, on my team, out of the blue. I wasn’t aware of this situation. After it happened, I took it on the chin. I was ready to move forward as things moved on and I got the consequences. That’s been my plan, moving forward from things and just looking for better days.”

Williams said he did not appeal since he broke an NFL policy and vows to “make the right decisions” moving forward.

“I’m just looking forward to coming back Week 7, getting back with my team out there, playing a game,” Williams said, via video from Brad Galli of WXYZ.

The NFL suspended Williams for betting on non-NFL events from an NFL facility. Players are allowed to bet on non-NFL sports but not at a team facility.

“I’m not a gambler. I’m a football player,” Williams said.

20 responses to “Jameson Williams: I’m not a gambler; I’m a football player

  1. Whoa, running your mouth about it only makes it worse! This team is devoid of any kind of leadership!

  2. Stop revealing our massive locker room problem! We look dysfunctional enough already!

  4. Man, I really thought the Lions were going to be good this season. Everyday that becomes more and more difficult to believe. Talk about shooting yourself in the foot!

    Lions always seem to screw things up, no let up!

  7. He appears to be both. Hopefully he’ll learn from it. If he isn’t a gambler it won’t happen again.

  8. Actions should be speak louder than anyone’s words. The sooner people subscribe to this old maxim the better off we will be.

  9. Ahhhhhhhh, I do believe you were suspended for gambling, so, yes, you are a gambler….& not a very smart one at that!!!
    But hey, tell yourself whatever you need to, to get buy that is…. Sigh

  10. This PFT Member suggests that all NFL players learn very quickly to know when to hold them. Know when to fold them. Know when to walk away. And know when to run.

  12. Let me just sum up all of these comments: Jameson, you got to know when to hold ’em; know when to fold ’em; know when to walk away; And know when to run a dig route.

  13. So he was gambling at the team facility so often that he has no idea when the violation occurred? Not a good luck for him or the head coach. This team seems destined to fall on its face this season.

  16. It’s absolutely believable he didn’t realize he did that at team facilities. I’ve made plenty of little bets not thinking about where I was. He didn’t appeal it so it seems he’s taking responsibility. He’s probably better off shutting up about it though

  17. When Jameson comes back week 7, he will have missed a total of 17 games (an entire NFL season) in less than 2 years as a pro. Who would’ve bet on that?!?

  18. How can you not remember gambling? If you’re not a gambler, you’d remember clearly the one time you did. If you ARE a gambler, I can see forgetting a single wager.

  20. Take the punishment. Keep your mouth shut. Get ready for HALF of a season (don’t pretend like you don’t have a suspension)….and no playoffs for the 68th year.

