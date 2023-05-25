Jets, Buccaneers set for joint practices this summer

Getty Images

The Buccaneers saw a fair amount of quarterback Aaron Rodgers when he was playing for the Packers and they’ll get a look at him in his new uniform this summer.

Rodgers and the Jets will be hosting the Buccaneers for a preseason game on August 19 and Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the two teams will also have a pair of joint practices ahead of that game.

The Packers beat the Bucs 14-12 in Tampa early last season.

While the Bucs will be renewing acquaintances with Rodgers, the Jets will be doing the same with one of their former head coaches. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles went 24-40 over four seasons with the Jets before parting ways with the team after the 2018 season.