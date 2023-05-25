John Harbaugh opposes new rule promoting fair catches on kickoffs

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 25, 2023, 10:07 AM EDT
The NFL changed its kickoff rule to put the ball on the 25-yard line after touchbacks, in the hopes that it would lead to fewer returns, fewer high-speed collisions and fewer injuries.

Not everyone likes the idea.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh, who was a special teams coordinator before he became a head coach and is always one of the most prominent voices in the league on special teams matters, said the Ravens voted against the rule change because, “We thought there were better ideas.”

“The fair catch rule, we had a chance to weigh in on that with all the special teams coaches,” Harbaugh said. “We had a long talk and discussion about that. We weren’t for it. We voted against it. We think it’s going to create more high-speed head trauma than not having it in there. That’s our position on it. But we’ll see. They want to give it a shot and take a look at it.”

Harbaugh didn’t explain why he thinks the rule will create more high-speed head trauma, nor did he say which better ideas he favors.

One better idea that is generating interest in the football world, however, is the low-impact kickoff popularized by the XFL. That kickoff features 10 players on the kicking team and 10 on the receiving team lining up five yards apart, with no running starts. The XFL has found that its rule results in fewer injuries and more returns. It’s an idea worth exploring, but the NFL’s rule changes seem geared more toward eliminating kickoffs altogether.

6 responses to “John Harbaugh opposes new rule promoting fair catches on kickoffs

  1. I just don’t understand why the NFL seems hell bent on getting rid of any aspect of the kicking game. I enjoy the special teams aspect of the game. It is often special teams plays that decide a game. Special teams cost Philly the Super Bowl and won it for KC. It’s exciting and a part of the rhythm, ebb and flow of the game.

    I suppose in the end they need to free up more time for commercials 🤷‍♂️

  2. Stop messing with the rules. Football is dangerous. So is car racing, boxing, UFC, hockey, rugby etc. You’ve made it safer, it’s clear now that there is a risk of concussions and CTE that people are signing up for when they play. It can never be turned into flag football or people won’t watch. Just draw a line and give it 5 years before you make more changes.

  3. The NFL should seriously consider the XFL approach. The last time I checked, there isn’t a patent or copyright on it.

  4. Really, who cares what Harbaugh says? One of the special teams coaches he consulted is among the most bigoted, POS pigs you’d ever meet. Pardon me if I don’t trust their judgment.

  6. It’s funny how these coaches are all for it, but they aren’t the ones getting their heads caved in.
    Just shows that they don’t care about the players.

