Josh McDaniels: “No question” Tom Brady will be required to admit “tuck rule” play was a fumble

Posted by Mike Florio on May 25, 2023, 1:38 PM EDT
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (C) ta
It won’t be part of the official approval process, but there’s an unofficial step that Tom Brady might have to take in order to become a minority owner of the Raiders.

Asked by reporters whether Brady will have to admit the “tuck rule” play for the 2001 postseason was a fumble, coach Josh McDaniels said, “One hundred percent. No question.”

McDaniels provided other comments about the development, not in jest.

“I think everybody knows how I feel about Tom the person,” McDaniels said. “So, if that comes to fruition, obviously I’ll be incredibly excited about just him being somebody that’s in Raider Nation and has a vested interest in us doing as well as we can do in trying to bring a championship football team here to Vegas.

“So I don’t know exactly where all that stands. I think that’s a question that’s way above my pay grade in terms of that stuff. But, obviously, [I] had a great history with the player and an even better one with the person. So it’ll obviously be a tremendous honor to partner up with him again.”

Given McDaniels’s remarks, this won’t be some passive investment for Brady. Once a Raider, always a Raider. Tommy will be a Raider.

Even though he kept the Raiders from advancing to the AFC Championship in 2001.

20 responses to “Josh McDaniels: “No question” Tom Brady will be required to admit “tuck rule” play was a fumble

  5. It was a fumble. Raiders were screwed out of an AFC Championship game appearance.

    Facts.

  6. Because the internet insists on nothing ever being agreed upon, let’s just make it clear: the “tuck” play was not a fumble, and it was specifically because of the stupid Tuck Rule. Most football fans agreed that the rule was dumb, but it was the rule on the books and the play fit the rule. A play like that, by common sense, should be a fumble, which is why the NFL eventually got around to getting rid of the Tuck Rule. Doesn’t matter what people joke about, doesn’t matter what Brady thinks, the play was ruled correctly but few people actually liked what made the ruling correct.

  8. “Once a Raider, always a Raider. Tommy will be a Raider.”

    ——————————

    Win, baby win.

  9. We all know that was a fumble. They created a rule for him to help the Patriots advance.

  10. [Insert eye-roll emoji here] Players don’t decide what a penalty is or not.

  12. The “arm going forward” is incomplete pass has always been ludicrous — if it hasn’t left the QB’s hand, it’s a fumble.

    And in this case, if he “tucked” it, obviously, he was attempting to run.

  13. G00dellMustGo says:
    May 25, 2023 at 1:53 pm
    It was a fumble. Raiders were screwed out of an AFC Championship game appearance.

    Facts

    ————

    All the Raiders needs to do was stop the Pats from scoring twice….. they choked

  14. logicalone says:
    May 25, 2023 at 2:08 pm
    We all know that was a fumble. They created a rule for him to help the Patriots advance.-

    It’s was called earlier that same season by the same referee in a game with the Patriots and Jets in favor of the Jets.

    So no, conspiracy theory guy, it wasn’t “created for him”.

  15. That “fumble” didn’t end the game. It just ended Oakland’s will to win.

  16. nhpats2011 says:
    May 25, 2023 at 2:21 pm
    G00dellMustGo says:
    May 25, 2023 at 1:53 pm
    It was a fumble. Raiders were screwed out of an AFC Championship game appearance.

    Facts

    ————

    All the Raiders needs to do was stop the Pats from scoring twice….. they choked
    ————————
    What happened afterward doesn’t matter. The game was over with Tommy fumbling if the call stood as it should have. Raiders were royally screwed.

    It’s not even the tuck rule that was the problem…it’s the reversal. There was no conclusive evidence to overturn the call on the field of fumble. As a Patriots fan I have no problem saying we got some home cooking on that call by the ref. I call it like I see it.

  18. It is not TBs fault, it was the legendary Walt Colemans terrible call.

  19. Ben couldn’t hold Tom’s Gatorade. What was his stats in Super Bowls? Didn’t he have a record low QBR in one of them?

    Nice try though.

  20. All the Raiders needs to do was stop the Pats from scoring twice….. they choked

    +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

    Belichick would be the biggest choke artist among all the coaches if not because of Brady.

    Oh, sorry, without Brady and Parcel, he wouldn’t even have chance choking in big games.

