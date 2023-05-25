NFL will be back at table for next TV deals sooner than most realize

Posted by Mike Florio on May 25, 2023, 10:12 AM EDT
NFL: NOV 20 Chiefs at Chargers
The NFL’s new wave of TV deals officially start in 2023. Often, media reports on the subject will mention that they run through 2033.

They do. And they don’t.

The NFL has a one-way out after seven of 11 seasons. That gives the league the unilateral ability to pull the plug and return to the table — on any, some, all, or none of the TV deals.

Those seven years will fly by. And the world of broadcasting will keep changing, dramatically, between now and then.

As explained last night, recent changes to the Thursday night package aren’t about the company that currently holds those rights but the next contract for those rights. And for other streaming packages that will be sold to TV networks and/or streaming platforms.

The league wants and needs to have everyone at the table in 2029, if they pull the plug on one or more of the TV packages and put them out to bid. CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox, ESPN, TNT, Amazon, Peacock, YouTube, Netflix, Disney, Hulu, whoever.

The league surely wants to take another bite at the multi-billion-dollar apple four years early. They’ll do it if they can get more than they’re due to receive. The next seven years will be about laying the foundation for that final outcome, starting with the Thursday night overhaul that happened in March and earlier this week.

  1. The NFL loves money. I’m aware how capitalism works, but the NFL really loves money. I imagine the NFL going full Scrooge McDuck and swimming in their vault full of money.

  2. Seeing the next round where their is little bidding if any, by that time there will only be a few streaming services as the big ones buy up the little ones/ little ones go bankrupt and network TV may not be willing to fork out all that cash for what by that time will be something close to flag football. The biggest issue that the NFL seems to not get in all their greed, the only reason, and it is the only reason, they are popular is because it is free and easy to get over network TV. Make it cost money behind a paywall and harder to watch lose all those viewers, about 10 million for that Sunday night game, who simply just watch the games because nothing else is on or it is crappy weather Sunday. It is fairly easy Amazon, who already has 200 million users to easily click on the game, had about 5 million viewers or so that is the true NFL market, which is not worth that much.

  3. Remember, in 2010, when NFL revenues were $8.5B, Goodell set a revenue target of $25B by 2027. Pretty much every decision made since 2010 seems to be about meeting that target.

  4. Sure.

    The need to roll out the Wednesday, Friday and Saturday Night packages.

