Patriots agree to terms with Anthony Firkser

Getty Images

Tight end Anthony Firkser played his college ball at Harvard and he’s headed back to the Boston area to continue his NFL career.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that the Patriots have agreed to terms with Firkser. No terms of the contract have been reported.

Firkser entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and spent time with the Jets and Chiefs before signing with the Titans in May 2018. He played four seasons in Tennessee and spent the 2022 campaign with the Falcons.

He had nine catches for 100 yards last season and has 115 catches for 1,207 yards and five touchdowns over his entire career. Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, Johnny Lumpkin, Matt Sokol, and Scotty Washington will be his competition for playing time at tight end in New England.