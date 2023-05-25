Patriots forfeited OTAs trace to a meeting violation

Posted by Mike Florio on May 25, 2023, 10:34 AM EDT
New England Patriots Practice
Getty Images

The Patriots will lose a pair of OTA days for violating the offseason rules. Given that the offseason rules can be violated in many ways, we wanted to find out what the Patriots did.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, it was a meeting violation. According to the source, an observer from the NFL Players Association believed that one of the optional early offseason meetings was a violation, because the 15-minute meeting in question (a special-teams session) was made visible on the internal schedule.

In the opinion of the NFLPA, placing the meeting on the formal schedule converted it from “optional” to “mandatory.”

The violation, per the source, had nothing to do with activities on the practice field, including whether or not there was impermissible contact.

Given the consequences, it was an unforced error that forces the Patriots to lose 20 percent of their OTA sessions for 2023.

Permalink 56 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

56 responses to “Patriots forfeited OTAs trace to a meeting violation

  2. The league knows if they call the Patriots out on a violation it will create a media frenzy. They put a 15 min meeting on a schedule? Come on now. This is some BS.

  4. Wow. That’s gotta be the pettiest thing I’ve ever heard. Why not just give them a warning and issue a memo?

    Oh, right…this is a league that spends millions to “prove” that science isn’t real so they can penalize this team. What a crock.

  6. Less football prep because of a spreadsheet violation for an optional 15 minute meeting is the 21st century NFL in a nutshell. I also heard the sun was too bright that day.

  7. Wow.

    I mean, if anyone wants to question if the league will always have a thing for scouring for reasons to cheat NE, look no further.

    You just can’t make it up.

    “You can’t have a meeting we believe to be mandatory”.

    Seek clinical care, NFLPA and Goodell.

    Wow. Just wow.

  9. Great, so initial reporting is dead wrong, and what is reported now is completely unrelated to orevious. So why should this report from an unnamed source be any more accurate than before?

  10. Lol…. Sounds more like the LEAGUE was looking for a way to “PUNISH the Patriots for voting AGAINST THEIR NEW FAIR CATCH RULE PROPOSAL….. coincidence?? HMMMNMMN me don’t think so!!!
    The League would NEVER BE THAT PETTY!!!

  11. Ok, I hate the patriots as a Jets fan but seriously? That’s some bull. They put the meeting on the calendar? Heavens forbid! Dock them a 1st round pick while your at it.

  12. Asking players to attend a 15-minute meeting? Egregious attempt to exploit these men. Good thing the NFLPA has their back.

  13. an observer from the NFL Players Association
    ——-
    So… a Patriots player who didn’t want to go? Lol

  14. Compared to teams who repeatedly deliberately flaunted the contact rules, this sounds like garbage- over a 15 min meeting? Ridiculous.

  16. Seems like a simple clerical oversite. Nevertheless, here comes ‘cheater’ posts

  17. That really has to be deflating for the whole franchise. I hope they are still able to have some fun.

  18. It’s almost unavoidable now but to think that the Patriots = cheating.

  23. Thank you, Mr. Florio. The light shone on the subject is a relief for the inquisitive.

  24. So, how do players typically find out about these optional meetings? Just word-of-mouth? Or is there an “optional calendar” just for those sorts of meetings? And what exactly could they possibly cover in just 15 minutes? Sounds like it’d probably be little more than a meet and greet.

  25. The Patriots Cheaters Truthers crack me up.
    Keep it going trolls, we love it.

  26. I’m writing my boss right now. Remember that optional summer meeting you talked about? Well, if you put it on the schedule, it’s mandatory!

  27. Wow. We were led to believe it was the offense and also led to believe it was too physical. Guess who was wrong. Again.

  28. 15 minute meeting? What are they going to force the players to do next, tie their own shoes? Plug in their own iPads? Time to lay down the law and take away all future first round picks until Belichick retires

  30. Ha, I love the comments from the teams that ALWAYS suck! Yeah, they broke a meeting rule, move on Jets, Bills, Dolphins fans.

  31. Why such a harsh punishment for something so small? Pats are repeat offenders of violating rules. My favorite was when their “content team” was caught filming the sidelines of the Bengals. That footage was obviously never going to be used by BB since he’s never used illegal footage before. They just got caught before it could get to him.

  32. So in the future the team needs to write it on a chalk board, so that it isnt “official”, that way they wont get in trouble for putting it on the “official itinerary” for the day. I thought it was something like Bill Obrien gathering the offense to get a head start on the plays. This is astonishingly stupid.

  33. I mean, if anyone wants to question if the league will always have a thing for scouring for reasons to cheat NE, look no further.

    You just can’t make it up.
    _____________
    LOL!!!

    Now when the Patriots finish fourth, you can cite this as an excuse as to why. Goodell cheated us again!!

    BB is on the way out, and it’s glorious.

  35. So, how do players typically find out about these optional meetings? Just word-of-mouth? Or is there an “optional calendar” just for those sorts of meetings? And what exactly could they possibly cover in just 15 minutes? Sounds like it’d probably be little more than a meet and greet.
    ###########################
    It’s the 21st century…. Don’t you know BB is using mind control to get his messages out….. he did this on purpose to cover it up, guess I done let the cat outa the bag!!

  37. kissbillsrings says:
    May 25, 2023 at 10:46 am
    Lol…. Sounds more like the LEAGUE was looking for a way to “PUNISH the Patriots for voting AGAINST THEIR NEW FAIR CATCH RULE PROPOSAL….. coincidence?? HMMMNMMN me don’t think so!!!
    The League would NEVER BE THAT PETTY!!!

    466Rate
    ——————

    I made this comment when Kraft voted FOR the flex thing. zi laughed and thought “he has to do that as the guy leading the tv committee”.

    But, they screwed up by voting against the new punting rule, clearly.

    All of a sudden scheduling a simple OTA meeting is “cheating”. This is the new lowest of lows by Goodell.

    I don’t even care if you hate NE, there is clear intent here by Goodell to mess with BBs OTA schedule as O’Brien installs the new offense.

    Blatnantly obvious.

    Cue up JimmythePin and others for being beyond naive and gullible while thinking they’re not. lol

  38. libertyandunion1994 says:
    May 25, 2023 at 11:13 am
    Ha, I love the comments from the teams that ALWAYS suck! Yeah, they broke a meeting rule, move on Jets, Bills, Dolphins fans.

    It’s usually the “fans” of teams who have done or won nothing that chirp the loudest

  39. buffalobluecollarlunchbucket56 says:
    May 25, 2023 at 10:52 am
    It’s almost unavoidable now but to think that the Patriots = cheating.

    1040Rate This

    —————————

    It’s almost unavoidable now to know that 50% of the country has an IQ well below their body temperature.

  40. As a Dolphins fan, I hate the Patriots more than most, but even I have to say to Goodell, “come on man, seriously?”

  41. Harsh?? OTAs are optional. Bill usually gives them the last one off anyway. All because they wrote down a 15min meeting on a piece of paper? This is so dumb. Last year, teams were penalized for excessive contact. Either way, feels like a hat and t-shirt kind of year here in NE.

  42. …..The Greatest Franchise in Sporting History will only use this a motivation to revisit Carthage.

  43. This wouldn’t be payback for those clown T-shirts they wore after they won that Superbowl would it? Perhaps it’s the league office being petty because the Patriots voted AGAINST the fair catch rule. Talk about petty and insignificant. Will Jim Irsay be pointing to that 15 minute meeting as the reason as the reason the Patriots end up with 12 wins, andhis team stinks again this year?

  45. You’d think the Player’s Association would have bigger fish to fry… But, I guess not.

  46. 15 minutes = 2 practices . Never happened at any other of the 31 teams before ? Haters going to hate I guess.

  47. What’s that smell? It smells like desperation and 4th place in the AFCE. You guys had a nice run even if you have to carry the weight of all those asterisks.

  48. Besides defaming the GOAT and dragging the team thru years of abuse because the NFL was ignorant of a scientific LAW and wanted revenge, THIS is the most bogus of all bogus reasons to punish a team.

  49. This isn’t Goodell, the NFL, or other owners gunning for the Patriots, it’s the union checking that every comma, period, and semicolon in the CBA is followed. Make sure your outrage is appropriately directed.

  51. Not even remotely a Pats fan, but I agree with the chorus on this thread, everything about this scenario is azzinine: The NFLPA insider “gotcha” whistle-blower, the initial (completely inaccurate) reporting, the absurdly disproportionate penalty…. what a ridiculous knee-jerk reaction by the Shield. With the emphasis squarely on “jerk”.

    This sanctimonious holier-than-thou our-sh1t-don’t-stink finger-pointing that both the league & the PA engage in weekly….. childish, boorish, ridiculous, all of it, and it will be their undoing.

    Although in this specific circumstance, the league’s behavior is far more egregious.

    Choose your metaphor, mine is “death by a thousand cuts”…. this being just one more glaring example of the NFL’s slow decline in the minds & hearts of long-time multi-generation fans. Fans that grew up enamored of the grit of the players & the highly competitive nature of the game itself. Fans that loved the game for the game, not for nonsense FFL baloney or the rampant & pernicious gambling.

    It’s not that Grifter Goodell is merely a cartoonish morally-bankrupt con-man, it’s more so that he & his minions have so lost touch with the “Jane & Joe LunchBucket” family fan demographic that the trust & credibility can never be restored. More to the point, with every passing day & every silly stupid “decision and/or brain-dead ruling, the league salutes us old-school loyalists with a middle-finger salute and demonstrates that they simply don’t care.

    Sad. Very sad. Somewhere, Halas & Lombardi & Curly Lambeau & their ilk are itching to be re-born so they could ch0ke the greed & corruption outta most of the current owners, and the owners’ syncophant lapdog Dodgie Rodgie.

  54. Should just warrant a slap on the wrist & a memo reminding all teams. I get it’s hard for players & coaches to go easy in training & therefore need protecting for their own good – but a 15 minute meeting mistake, what a croc of BS!!

  55. Not a Pats fan at all, but that’s ridiculous. Just a chance to put NE and violation in the same sentence again.

  56. Is anyone surprised that the Pats were caught cheating–again? I love it when Belicheat gets caught with his hand in the cookie jar. He’s the most overrated coach in history, and those Super Bowl rings are all tainted.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.