T.J. Watt on participating in voluntary work: This time of year is super important

Getty Images

T.J. Watt missed the first day of organized team activities but took part in the final two practices of the week. The Steelers edge rusher was asked why he chose to show up for the voluntary work.

“Every year we are adding people. I don’t know if it’s any different [this year],” Watt said, via Teresa Varley of the team website. “This time of year is always super important. That is why we are all here. We are just trying to get better each and every day. Trying to grow, trying to learn from each other. Trying to learn how we practice, how we do things here in Pittsburgh. Also being open minded to the guys who are veterans and have done things successfully in other places.”

What else would he be doing? Other than falling into his pool.

Watt’s video of himself falling into his pool while cleaning it has gone viral.

“I am good. I don’t know how I missed the step, but I did,” Watt said. “A lesser athlete would have got hurt.”

Watt managed to save his phone from the water.

“I was very calm. I am happy about myself being calm,” Watt said. “The dog didn’t react like I wanted him to, but that was because I yelled at him two minutes before that because he was digging into some mud. That is the background on that story.”

The Steelers have several free agent additions to their defense, including Patrick Peterson, Breiden Fehoko, Markus Golden, Cole Holcomb, Keanu Neal, Elandon Roberts, Chandon Sullivan and Armon Watts.

That’s a big reason Watt wanted to be on hand for the offseason work.

“It’s never going to happen overnight. It’s going to take some time,” Watt said. “We just want to continue to take each and every step in the right direction. We have a lot of time from here to there. It’s about getting everybody on the same page as soon as possible.”