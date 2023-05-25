Tony Jefferson retiring, joining Ravens as a scout

Getty Images

A veteran safety is hanging up his cleats, but he’s not going away from the game.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Tony Jefferson is retiring and joining the Ravens this summer as a scout. Schefter reports Jefferson has always desired to enter the scouting world whenever he was done playing.

Jefferson entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Cardinals in 2013. He played his first four seasons with the Cardinals before signing with the Ravens in 2016. He ended up playing for the Ravens across four seasons, including a short stint with the 49ers in 2021 after spending the 2020 season out of football following a torn ACL.

Jefferson appeared in nine games with one start for the Giants last season, recording 23 tackles with one pass defensed.

In 113 games with 67 starts, Jefferson recorded four interceptions, 24 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and 9.5 sacks over his career.