Tyler Allgeier “excited” about competition with Bijan Robinson

Getty Images

Tyler Allgeier‘s rookie season was more productive than most people predicted, but that didn’t stop the Falcons from adding competition at running back this offseason.

Allgeier’s 1,035 yards and 4.9 yards per carry didn’t stop the Falcons from using their first-round pick on Bijan Robinson this April. Making a move that could lead to a change in the starting lineup is the sort of thing that might ruffle some feathers, but Allgeier said on Wednesday that he thinks “everyone will get their chance to shine” in the Falcons offense and that makes him feel good about the addition of another player to the offense.

“Excited. The guys upstairs do things for a reason, and bringing in the right guy,” Allgeier said. “It’s just competition. That’s the name of this game, competition, I’m excited for him to come in and should be fun.”

It remains to be seen how everyone’s role shakes out in Atlanta this fall, but it certainly looks like they’ll be going heavy on the ground game in support of first-time starting quarterback Desmond Ridder.