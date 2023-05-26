Agent claims NFL teams have “genuine interest” in Antonio Brown

Posted by Mike Florio on May 26, 2023, 1:00 PM EDT
New England Patriots v Pittsburgh Steelers
Getty Images

Receiver Antonio Brown last played an NFL football game in early 2022, when he was basically fired on the field.

His agent now claims that NFL teams are interested in hiring him.

He is exploring the right fit,” agent J.R. Rickert told CBSSports.com. Rickert called the interest “genuine.”

It’s confusing, for a couple of reasons. First, Brown made it clear after being dumped by the Buccaneers that he needs ankle surgery, and that he would not undergo the procedure until a team signs him. Which would seem to guarantee that no one will.

Second, Brown has become an agent of chaos in recent years. Who would want him at this point?

He’ll have a chance to attract interest, genuine or otherwise, when he plays for the Albany Empire on Saturday night.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Agent claims NFL teams have “genuine interest” in Antonio Brown

  1. im assuming for halftime clown show….center ring mr big shoes..errr chest

  6. A second chance with the Patriots? They could still use a guy with his skill set. Wouldnt be the craziest thing to happen in Foxborough. I dont think there is actually any NFL teams that have any interest, but just tossing stuff out there. What about Buffalo or Kansas City? Or Cincy? A chance to play with Burrow and stick it to the Steelers 2 times?

  8. If you can get Antonio Brown a camp tryout, you deserve agent of the year.

  9. Does the NFL have a team of mental health professionals? That’s the only team that should have interest in this dude.

  10. Maybe he can lead teams in shirtless calisthenics in the end zone while exiting the field?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.