Bears get permission to begin demolishing Arlington Park racetrack

The Bears finalized their purchase of the Arlington Park racetrack earlier this year and they hope to build a new stadium on the site in the coming years.

One step toward making that happen is the demolition of the track and the team is set to start that process. Arlington Heights granted the team permission to start demolishing the interior of the track on Friday and a Bears spokesman said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times, that the demolition work will begin next week.

The team will need separate permission from Arlington Heights and Cook County for exterior demolition.

The Bears have a lease at Soldier Field through 2033, but they can negotiate an earlier departure if construction moves forward at the Arlington Park site.

  1. It’s a great site with lots of room to build all sorts of parking lots, restaurants, shops, hotels, and other attractions as well as a stadium. I do hope the Bears decide to put a roof on the stadium, though. Winters in Chicago can get brutal. (I know–I lived there for four years.) Arlington Park will be a wonderful location for the new Bears home. And then, maybe Chicago can get a second NFL team that will play in Soldier Field. That would be cool.

    Chicago doesn’t need a second team. Chicago had their chance. They bullied the Bears and blew it. They ran a pro stadium and used the park service to maintain the field (like the ones who maintain little league fields). On top of that, they repeatedly hosted field destroying concerts and events before Bears’ games. That’s not even factoring in the safety issue downtown that have led to other businesses leaving.

    Other cities actually deserve a team, St.Louis for instance.

  3. Put a team in St. Louis before a second in Chicago. The Cardinals figured that out in 1960.

  4. Is the team paying for the new stadium or will this be another one of those times when billionaires force working stiffs (who won’t be able to afford tickets to games) to pay for the new stadium?

  5. who exactly will pay for the new $6 Billion stadium & all the infrastructure around it? The Bears? The state? Roger Goodell writing that check? (SoFi cost $5.5 Billion)

  6. They’re done with Chicago. Racetrack coming down so nothing can be done to stop it now.

  7. If historic Soldier field becomes history, Fenway Park, Wrigley Fields and Dodger Stadium will be left as the oldest.

  8. The Chicago Bears occupy the largest market in America by themselves. One of the oldest teams in the NFL. This move will make them the most valuable team in America of any sport. (and I’m a Packers Fan)

  9. Mike Ditka once said that living in the past is for cowards and lovers.

    Its exciting to see th team moving out of the past, and hopefully, into a future that isn’t loaded with mediocrity.

